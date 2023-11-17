Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos’ Black Friday PS5 bundle is a must-buy for gamers everywhere

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is still technically a week away, but most retailers have kicked off the deal bonanza early. That includes UK retailer Argos, with a bevvy of tempting tech deals available to buy right now, from smartphones to air fryers and even PS5 bundles.

One particularly tempting PS5 deal from Argos bundles the PlayStation 5 (disc edition) with one DualSense controller and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – a game that only came out on 20 October 2023 – for just £399. 

Get a Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 bundle for less than £400

Get a Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 bundle for less than £400

Argos is offering one the best PS5 deals we’ve seen since its launch, bundling the console with a copy of the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for just £399, offering a saving of over £150.

  • Argos
  • Save £150.98
  • £399
View Deal

Considering that the console usually retails for £479.99, it’s already a tempting bargain, and that’s without the additional £69.99 cost for the game. Together, you’re saving a whopping £150.98 compared to the combined RRPs of £549.98.

That blows practically every PS5 bundle deal we’ve seen out of the water, and we’re not just talking about Black Friday 2023; this is one of the best prices on a PS5 bundle we’ve seen since the release of the PS5 back in late 2020.  So, if you’re still on the hunt for the console and want a game to play as soon as you get it, Argos’ deal is an absolute bargain. 

You’d better be quick though; while Black Friday sales will likely continue for the next week and a bit, there’s no guarantee that this bundle will stick around. Stock is likely limited, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. 

The PS5 is certainly worth your cash, with the console achieving an impressive 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it. It’s not hard to see why either, boasting a serious upgrade in processing power compared to the PS4 with faster frame rates, better quality graphics and breakneck loading speeds that beat even the competing Xbox Series X for impressively short game loading screens. 

PlayStation 5 model
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also the accompanying DualSense controller that, unlike Xbox’s option, offers unique new tech including advanced haptic feedback for more immersive vibration sensations and adaptive trigger tech that can change the tension of the rear triggers depending on what you’re doing. 

We’d argue that the bundled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the perfect game to showcase much of this tech too; the game offers a stunning rendition of New York City and, with the combination of processing power and load speeds, provides a fluid open-world experience free of loading screens. 

Throw in an engaging story with Marvel’s favourite heroes, Hollywood-level boss fights and plenty to do in the open world, and you’ve got a solid game – one that we gave 4.5 stars in our full review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

LG’s Mini LED TV just fell to its lowest price on Amazon

LG’s Mini LED TV just fell to its lowest price on Amazon

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
You need to see Best Buy’s price slash on the Sony WH-1000XM5

You need to see Best Buy’s price slash on the Sony WH-1000XM5

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Wahoo! This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red deal is absolutely amazing

Wahoo! This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red deal is absolutely amazing

Ryan Jones 19 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Adam Speight 20 hours ago
Last chance to get Samsung’s The Frame TV with a big reduction

Last chance to get Samsung’s The Frame TV with a big reduction

Kob Monney 21 hours ago
The Sony a6400 is just £750 with a 16-55mm lens this Black Friday

The Sony a6400 is just £750 with a 16-55mm lens this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.