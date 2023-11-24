Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

An unmissable Xbox Series X price crash brings it down to under £350

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Black Friday has arrived and an absolute stormer of an Xbox Series X deal is kicking the day off with a bang. You can now grab the console for more than £150 off.

We’ve seen a lot of offers on the Series X over the November deals season already but this is the best yet. The Xbox Series X is down to £341.86, down from £479.99 for Black Friday using code OFFER5 on Ebay.

If you’ve thought about grabbing Xbox’s most powerful console then now is the time, with it down to £341.86 on the ShopTo store over on Ebay (using code OFFER5).

The Xbox Series X is a premium console, and that’s why it’s come in at a cost of £500 for much of its lifespan. But, over the course of the Black Friday event, we’ve seen it drop below £400. It’s fallen lower and lower as we’ve approached the big day and, now, you can surprisingly nab it for under £350. It’s a price that’s better than everything we’ve seen thus far across the big retailers, with it sitting at £359 on Amazon right now.

Is the Xbox Series X worth buying?

Xbox Series X
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Our review of the Xbox Series X two years after release

Pros

  • Sleek and premium design
  • Xbox Game Pass offers a stunning level of value
  • Quick Resume is a game changer
  • SSD makes games and applications faster than ever

Cons

  • User interface and overall design is very familiar
  • Not as many high-quality exclusives as PS5 and Switch

The Xbox Series X is a powerhouse of a console, providing excellent 4K gameplay and access to AAA gaming. The design has been hugely modified from the previous generation, offering a sleek and stealthy look. A big sell of the new console is the growth of Xbox Game Pass (which is available across other Xbox consoles) with a stunning range of games available for a monthly price, and they look best on the Series X. The new onboard SSD also gives you fast loading times and the brilliant Quick Resume feature that lets you bounce from game to game.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Xbox Series X review.

Looking for a different deal?

Fancy a quality peripheral to go with your Xbox Series X purchase or just looking for something different? The stunning 5-star Asus ROG Azoth keyboard is down to £222.99 for Black Friday. If you aren’t committed to a new Xbox, do check out our best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals for offers on Nintendo’s device, as well as our Black Friday Deals for a bumper set of deals.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

