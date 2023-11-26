Amazon’s Audible audiobook service is 60% off for Black Friday

Amazon is offering a major discount on new subscriptions to its Audible audiobook service for Black Friday and it is hard to resist.

While Spotify now includes audiobooks with its packages, Amazon’s Audible remains the biggest player in the game and this deal is the perfect to get started.

For a limited time only, you can sign up and get 60% off an Audible subscription for the first three months. That equates to just £2.99 per month, then the usual £7.99 thereafter. You can of course just cancel after the initial three months finishes.

An Audible subscription offers you unlimited access to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. It also grants you one credit per month for a title to download and keep even when your sub has expired. There are also exclusive member-only deals to be had.

This Black Friday deal is for new users only. If you’ve signed up to the Audible service previously, you won’t be able to take advantage.

There are also deals on the Kindle Unlimited subscription and the Music Unlimited subscription available too.

