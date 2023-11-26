Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Audible audiobook service is 60% off for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon is offering a major discount on new subscriptions to its Audible audiobook service for Black Friday and it is hard to resist.

While Spotify now includes audiobooks with its packages, Amazon’s Audible remains the biggest player in the game and this deal is the perfect to get started.

For a limited time only, you can sign up and get 60% off an Audible subscription for the first three months. That equates to just £2.99 per month, then the usual £7.99 thereafter. You can of course just cancel after the initial three months finishes.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

Amazon’s Audible audiobook service is discounted for Black Friday

Amazon’s Audible audiobook service is discounted for Black Friday

For a limited time only, you can sign up and get 60% off an Audible subscription for the first three months. That equates to just £2.99 per month, then the usual £7.99 thereafter.

  • Audible
  • Save 60%
  • 3 months at £2.99
View Deal

An Audible subscription offers you unlimited access to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. It also grants you one credit per month for a title to download and keep even when your sub has expired. There are also exclusive member-only deals to be had.

This Black Friday deal is for new users only. If you’ve signed up to the Audible service previously, you won’t be able to take advantage.

There are also deals on the Kindle Unlimited subscription and the Music Unlimited subscription available too.

See below for a look at our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Nick Rayner 16 mins ago
Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

Max Parker 26 mins ago
The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 40 mins ago
Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Max Parker 54 mins ago
Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.