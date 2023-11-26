Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Looking to move from Spotify or Apple Music? Amazon is giving away three months of its Music Unlimited service for absolutely free this Black Friday.

Amazon typically offers a one-month trial to its premium music service, however, sign up during Black Friday and you’ll get to try Music Unlimited for three months instead.

This service usually costs £10.99 or £9.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber, and you’ll be charged this if you continue past the initial three months. Of course, you can cancel anytime so essentially you can cancel just before the three months are up and enjoy a lot of free music.

If this isn't the deal you're looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you're getting all our favourite deals.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the retailer’s music streaming service. The Unlimited plan includes 100 million HD songs and millions of Ultra HD tracks – all ad-free. You can also access ad-free podcasts and personalised stations through the streaming service both at home and out and about.

Amazon offers a growing catalogue of spatial audio mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio that can be accessed through the Android, iOS, PC, Mac and Fire TV apps. 

Subscribers can listen offline with the Unlimited plan and skip any track they’re not interested in hearing, making this a great option if you’re in need of some music to fill the silence of your commute.

