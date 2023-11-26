Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

This incredible Black Friday deal gives you three months of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited for the price of one.

Amazon is now offering new users three months of Kindle Unlimited for a mere £9.49 – that’s the typical price you’d pay for a single month of the service.

It’s important to note that this deal seems to be for new users only, so you may find that your deal comes up as something different if you have been a member previously.

We’ve tested this with a few other people in the office and those who are Prime subscribers but have never used Kindle Unlimited before have been offered the deal. Those who have subscribed before were offered the usual price of £9.49 a month, while those who weren’t Prime members were offered the three months for £9.49 deal.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited is a bit like Netflix for books, with titles like The Silmarillion and the complete Harry Potter series included as part of the service. There are certain audiobooks included too, alongside magazines.

You can download the Kindle Unlimited app on both Apple iPads and iPhones as well as Android tablets and phones, plus you can of course read these on an actual Kjndle product.

