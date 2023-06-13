Panasonic TV 2023: Every 4K OLED and LCD TV announced

This guide breaks down Panasonic’s 2023 TV range from its top of the line OLEDs to its less expensive LCD LEDs.

Panasonic has occupied a regular spot at the top of our best TV lists for several years now, and we’re expecting a similar level of performance from its recently announced range.

We’ve rounded up the details on their brand new OLEDs, Mini LED and LCD TVs. You find models, sizes and lists of features that we know of the latest TVs, and once we get word of prices, we’ll add those too, though we don’t expect those details to come until later in summer.

If you’re looking to see what Panasonic has to offer in 2023, we’ve got all the details you need.

What to expect from Panasonic TV in 2023

We already know about the MZ2000 that Panasonic revealed at CES 2023, and at an event held in Berlin, the Japanese electronics brand announced its full line-up of OLED and LED TVs for 2023, and it’s looking very impressive.

Panasonic is going big on OLED screens in 2023, with five in total announced at the event. That includes the MZ2000, MZ1500, MZ980, MZ800, and MZ700, with the entry-level models featuring Android TV OS as their interface.

The new LED models include the MX950 and MX800, and by the sounds of it, that’s all Panasonic will be offering in terms of its LCD screens.

Brand new True Game Mode

Panasonic has been courting gamers over the past few years to compete with the likes of LG and Samsung, and its OLED screens intend to bring out the best performance yet to make sure every title looks its best.

New features include a game mode that can be calibrated with Calman software, as well as improved HDR Tone Mapping to deliver images as they’re meant to be seen.

There’s support for 4K/120Hz, variable refresh rates, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync (though the latter is only found on OLED TVs that support the HCX PRO AI processor). Dolby Vision Gaming is supported by all TV models with the Game Mode Extreme mode, but only up to 60Hz.

Panasonic TV 2023

Panasonic TV 4K OLED

MZ2000

TX-77MZ2000B

TX-65MZ2000B

TX-55MZ2000B

The MZ2000 features the next level of picture tech in the Micro Lens Array OLED panel, which aims to offer high amounts of HDR peak brightness when combined with Panasonic’s own bespoke multi-layer heat management solution. The step up in peak brightness is said to be up to 150% more compared to the 2022 OLEDs.

Panasonic’s Streaming 4K Remaster algorithm claims to improve the quality of streamed content by identifying the resolution and analysing the textures by area for a more detailed, crisper, and cleaner image.

The up/side-firing speakers are back, and with an upgraded Bass Booster algorithm. Tuned by Technics, the 360° Soundscape Pro system has three ‘Sound Focus’ modes in Pinpoint (projecting sound to a specific area), Area (shift to a group of people in a specific area) and Spot (which boosts the volume for one area).

read our hands-on review of the Panasonic MZ2000

HCX Processor AI Pro

Master OLED Ultimate

360° Soundscape Pro

Auto AI

Filmmaker Mode with Intelligent Sensing

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, HLG Photo

Dolby Atmos

4K/120Hz, ALLM, VRR, eARC

Game Mode Extreme

AMD FreeSync Premium/Nvidia G-Sync

my Home Screen 8.0

MZ1500

TX-65MZ1500B

TX-55MZ1500B

There are fewer sizes with the MZ1500 compared to the 2022 JZ1500, with no sizes smaller than the 55-inch model. However, MZ1500 appears to be on a similar path with its high brightness OLED panel that doesn’t make use of an advanced sound system like the MZ2000.

The screen can be swivelled for a variety of viewing angles, the Dynamic Theatre Sound Pro audio system supports Dolby Atmos sound through its new built-in front-firing speakers and integrated subwoofer. The smart interface is now onto my HomeScreen 8.0 which now supports all the main video streaming apps. Voice control is possible via built-in Alexa or Google Assistant (with connected devices).

HCX AI Pro processor

Master OLED Pro panel

Auto AI

True Game Mode

Filmmaker Mode with Intelligent Sensing

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, HLG Photo

Dolby Atmos

HFR, ALLM, VRR, eARC

Game Mode Extreme

AMD FreeSync Premium/Nvidia G-Sync

my Home Screen 8.0

MZ980

TX-55MZ980B

TX-48MZ980B

TX-42MZ980B

The MZ980 effectively replaces the ‘1000’ model series for 2023. Compared to the MZ1500, the MZ980 appears to have a less advanced audio system with its Theatre Surround Pro configuration, but nonetheless supports Dolby Atmos audio. This is the Panasonic screen to seek for film fans, gamers and casual viewers who want a more affordable OLED screen but have their own sound system.

HCX Pro AI processor

Auto AI

True Game Mode

Filmmaker Mode with Intelligent Sensing

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, HLG Photo

Dolby Atmos

HFR, ALLM, VRR, eARC

Game Mode Extreme

AMD FreeSync Premium/Nvidia G-Sync

my Home Screen 8.0

MZ800

TX-65MZ800

TX-55MZ800

TX-48MZ800

TX-42MZ800

There’s no obvious equivalent to the MZ800 in Panasonic’s 2022 range, making this model an all new entry within the OLED fleet.

Compared to the MZ980 there’s a boost in sizes, 42- to 65-inches, though this series appears to drop the HCX Pro AI processor for Panasonic’s 4K Color Engine Pro. What could that mean for the picture? As of now we’re not sure, but we suspect the finer colour handling and brightness of the above models won’t be as reachable for the MZ800.

And to appeal to a wider audience the MZ800 drops the Panasonic’s in-house My HomeScreen interface for Android TV, adding all the movie/music streaming apps, plus Chromecast and Google Assistant support. There doesn’t appear to be any ‘adaptive’ versions of Dolby Vison or HDR10+ on this model, sticking with the ‘standard’ versions.

4K Color Engine Pro

Filmmaker Mode

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, HLG Photo

Dolby Atmos

ALLM, eARC

Game Mode

Google TV

MZ700

TX-65MZ700

TX-55MZ700

TX-48MZ700

TX-42MZ700

As far as we can tell, the MZ700 is virtually identical to the MZ800, serving as the entry-level base for Panasonic’s OLED screens.

Panasonic TV 4K LCD LED

MX950

TX-65MX950

TX-55MX950

The MX950 is Panasonic’s flagship LCD TV for 2023, and it sees the brand wading into new areas by adopting Mini LED and Quantum Dot colour technology for the backlight.

That should hopefully result in higher peak brightness for HDR, stronger black levels, and improved colour performance over previous models. Otherwise, the MX950 has much in common with the top tier OLEDs, from its AI-assisted picture, to its premium gaming features and wide HDR support.

The features appear to be on a par with the MZ1500 OLED TV in terms of the sound system and smart features, aside from lack of Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and no True Game Mode support either.

HCX Pro AI processor

Mini LED / Quantum Dot panel

Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, HLG Photo

Dolby Atmos

HFR, ALLM, VRR, eARC

AMD FreeSync Premium

Game Mode Extreme

my Home Screen 8.0

MX800

TX-85MX800

TX-75MX800

TX-65MX800

TX-55MX800

TX-50MX800

TX-43MX800

The MX800 throws a curveball with its built-in support for Amazon’s Fire TV interface. That gives it access to the wealth of apps and features on the Fire TV platform, and marrying that with Panasonic’s expertise in the picture realm. We’re excited to see what kind of performance the MX800 can offer.

Sizes range from as small as 43- to as large as 85-inches, making this the more affordable and accessible option for anyone looking a size that’ll fit their space. It also sounds as if users will have access to a proprietary Alexa Voice Remote, which will features inputs that have been staples of Panasonic’s remotes (My App, Picture Mode).