Android 7.0 Nougat Update: When will my phone get it?

Android 7.0 has been out for a while now, but unless you have a Nexus in your pocket then you've probably not yet had a taste of that sweet nougat. Fear not though, hopefully you won't have to wait that long.

When Android Nougat will come knocking for your device, however, is another question entirely. Unless your device is running stock Android, you’ve probably got a considerable wait ahead as manufacturers and even networks tweak the software to run smoothly with their skins and systems. Impatient to know where your device sits on the Android N update schedule? Here’s when you phone can expect a nougaty refresh.

NEXUS 6P, NEXUS 5X, NEXUS 6 & NEXUS 9

One of the main benefits of owning a Google-designed Nexus phone is the preferential treatment you get when it comes to Android updates. Like a first class airline passenger, you’ll be shepherded to the front of the queue and will be quaffing a glass of Champagne as you enjoy all of the new Nougat features from day one.

In recent years, the annual Android releases have been partnered with the arrival of new hardware, and we don’t expect that to be any different in 2016. With HTC having reportedly been brought on board to produce the latest Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X follow-ons, new iPhone 6S and Samsung Galaxy S7 rivals are on the horizon.

You won’t have to splash out on a new device to enjoy the update though, as last year’s Nexus handsets will be first on the Android 7.0 update list along with 2016's releases. Joining the 6P and 5X, the 2014-released Nexus 6 has been one of the few devices approved for Android Nougat dev work so expect an imminent official update. The Nexus 5 might face a longer wait, however, having been omitted from pre-release patches.

If you're rocking a Nexus 6P, 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Pixel C or Nexus Player you should see the update hit your phone/tablet/media streamer in the coming days or weeks.

If you’re extra eager, here’s how to download Android 7.0 Nougat right now.

GOOGLE PIXEL C

It’s not just Google’s Nexus smartphones that will be on the day one Android Nougat update list. The company’s own-brand tablet, the brilliant Google Pixel C, will also be in line for an early update.

HTC

Update (16/1/17): Graham Wheeler, the Product and Service Director at HTC EMEA, has said on Twitter that HTC 10 and M9 will get the Android Nougat update in the 'next 2 weeks' so that means it should start rolling out by the start of February.

Although HTC has yet to put a time frame on when its phones will be handed the Android 7.0 update, it has confirmed which devices will be given priority treatment. There are few surprises here, with the flagship HTC 10 , last year’s HTC One A9 , and the HTC One M9 all on the green light list.

Although promising big things, HTC doesn’t sound particularly optimistic that it will get its updates out early, suggesting its yet to receive the final Android Nougat build from Google.

It’s also currently unclear which of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s other handsets, such as the 2014-released HTC One M8 or the affordable HTC Desire 530 will be handed the update. Further devices will be bestowed with the new OS at some seemingly distant point in the future though, with the manufacturer stating: “Timing and additional devices to receive the update will be announced later this year when Google ships Android N to manufacturers.”

HTC does have one phone out with Nougat though, the recently released HTC 10 Evo.

SAMSUNG

Update: Samsung seems to have officially released Nougat for the S7 and S7 Edge, and the update should be winging its way to devices any day now. Our own unlocked S7 has got some Nougat love, so hopefully yours will soon.

Nougat on the S7

Being the biggest doesn’t always mean being the best when its comes to Android updates, and, like a lazy teen trying to be roused before noon, Samsung’s isn’t exactly known for its speedy updates. Although Sammy has yet to confirm its official Android Nougat update plans, sadly we don’t expect this to change anytime soon, and certainly not in time for the initial release.

Last time around, Samsung handset owners were forced to wait five months for the first Marshmallow updates to drop, and then it was only US-based Galaxy Note 5 owners who got in early. If you’re sporting a new Samsung blower, we wouldn’t hold out too much hope of joining the Nougat revolution before 2017.

Flagship phones will be given preferential treatment here, so expect to be on the early adopters list if you’re sporting the Samsung Galaxy S7, or Galaxy S7 Edge

We do know that Nougat is coming though, because the beta in currently available for select users. This includes a slightly lighter colour scheme, support for higher-res displays (Galaxy S8?) and lots more.

MOTOROLA

As Motorola’s – or Moto's, as the Lenovo-owned firm is now known – recent flagship phones have all come running the closest thing you can get to stock Android, the American firm is expected to be one of the quickest to offer the Android Nougat update. It’s been speedy in the past and, despite remaining largely schtum not the matter, is expected to continue this pleasing trend moving forward.

A confirmed list of updatable Moto handsets has yet to be confirmed, but, when unveiled earlier this year, the firm did promise that both the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus would be on the receiving end of Android Nougat updates ASAP after launch. Hopefully last year’s Moto X Style, Moto X Play and Moto X Force will all follow suit.

LG

Last year LG got its flagship phones on the latest version of Android within just two months of it hitting Nexus devices. That might not sound that impressive, but trust us, that’s seriously speedy in Android update terms.

Although the Korean manufacturer is currently remaining tight-lipped on its Android Nougat plans, we’re quietly confident that at least a couple of its latest handsets will be on the latest version of Android in a similar timeframe this time round. The most likely candidates are the modular LG G5 and high-end LG V10 as well as last year’s LG G4 and, of course, the LG-made Nexus 5X.

LG's V20, which is looking like a US exclusive, ships with Android 7.0 onboard.

SONY

Update: We've seen reports of Nougat rolling out to Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium, but have yet to get it on our phones. We'll update this when we know more.

It's been a long time coming, but Sony has finally announced that Nougat has started to roll out to owners of the Xperia XZ – the brand's current flagship – and the slightly older Xperia X Performance. It's not surprise that these two powerful phones are the first to see Android 7.0, as they're the two Sony big hitters this year. Obviously, updates aren't instant and will roll out slowly to all phones.

We're still unsure over when Nougat will hit other phones, but we'll update you when we know more. Sony says keep an eye on @SonyMobileNews for more updates.

HUAWEI

Huawei used to be awful at updates, but that seems to have been slowly changing. The Chinese brand has announced that it's rolling out EMUI 5 and Android 7.0 to the P9, P9 Lite, P9 Plus and Mate 8 in early 2017. You can jump aboard right now too, if you're will to test out the beta.

We have to say that EMUI 5.0 and Nougat make a huge difference to Huawei phones. The UI is much clearer and it runs much smoother, especially on the Mate 9.

ONEPLUS

Like Huawei, OnePlus is hoping to seriously improve its upgrade speed with Nougat. The indie Chinese brand has released two stunning flagships this year – the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T – and both of them are in line for a taste of the sweet stuff in the coming months. There's no set date yet, but there's currently a beta running for OnePlus 3 owners.

Excited about Android Nougat? Tell us why in the comments below.