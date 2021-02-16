Moto G10 vs Moto G30: Which Motorola phone should you buy?

Motorola recently announced the latest two cheap smartphones to join its G-series for 2021: the Moto G10 and the Moto G30.

Both handsets come with an array of flagship-level features, including big displays, quad camera layouts and 5000mAh batteries. At under £200, both phones are also incredibly affordable.

But, which one is the best phone for you? Read on to find out how the G10 and G30 compare, as well as what sets them apart.

Moto G10 vs Moto G30 price – two cheap phones

The Moto G10 and the Moto G30 both fall on the more affordable end of the smartphone market.

The G10 is the cheapest at just €149 (~£130), while the G30 is priced slightly higher at €179 (~£156). While there isn’t much between the two in terms of price, keeping reading to find out what that extra €30 will get you.

Moto G10 vs Moto G30 design – the G30 has a 90Hz display

The G10 and the G30 both boast 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision displays. The biggest difference between the two screens is the refresh rate. The G30 has a 90Hz display for smoother scrolling and video, while the G10 packs a more standard 60Hz screen.

As far as looks go, both come in two colours. The G10 is available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl, while the G30 comes in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky.

Both phones come with Google Assistant keys and headphone jacks.

Moto G10 vs Moto G30 specs and features – the G30 is available with more RAM

The G10 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 platform and comes with 4GB RAM and 64 or 128GB expandable storage.

The G30, on the other hand, packs the Snapdragon 662 and is available with 2 or 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The two chips launched in January of last year alongside the Snapdragon 720G, with the 460 the cheapest of the three. Both come with an X11 modem and Qualcomm’s third generation AI engine.

Both the G10 and the G30 come running Android 11 out of the box, along with Motorola’s My UX software. You won’t get any future Android updates on the G10, with the G30 getting one main upgrade.

Moto G10 vs Moto G30 camera – 48MP or 64MP quad cameras

Both phones come with very similar quad camera setups, but the G30’s main sensor packs more megapixels.

The G10’s quad camera includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro vision sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait modes

The G30’s quad layout, on the other hand, includes a higher quality 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro vision sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Both cameras are capable of capturing HD video at 1080p/60fps.

Moto G10 vs Moto G30 battery – the G30 has faster charging

Both phones take advantage of huge 5000mAh batteries. However, where they differ is in charging speeds.

While the G10 features 10W charging, the Moto G30 includes 20W turbo charging. This means you’ll be able to gleam up to 12 hours of battery from just 20 minutes of charging.

Moto G10 vs Moto G30 – Early Verdict

While there doesn’t appear to be much between the Moto G10 and the Moto G30, there are enough perks on offer to make the G30 worth the additional €30. These include a 90Hz display, better chip, faster charging and a 64-megapixel camera.

If you’re looking for a cheap Android phone with a handful of premium features, the G30 is the one to go for from Motorola’s latest G-series offerings.