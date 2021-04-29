Apple reveals staggering start to 2021 and its more than just iPhone 12

Apple says iPhone sales rose 65% compared to the same time in 2020, in a mind-blowing quarterly earnings report that reveals the true nature of the iPhone 12’s success.

The iPhone range, headlined by the iPhone 12 quartet brought in $48 billion in revenue alone between January and the end of March. That’s pretty notable considering reports the other devices have been picking up slack for the struggling iPhone 12 mini.

Apple doesn’t reveal just how many iPhones it sold during the quarter, let alone break down how each model performed, but indications have been the Pro models have been especially popular this time around. The range offered 5G for the first time, and the a first major redesign in a few years. It’s now clear those features have been a hit with consumers since the range launched last autumn.

The good news for Apple didn’t end there with Mac and iPad sales also surging 70 and 78 per cent respectively compared to last year’s figures. In the Mac’s case that’s an all-time high and comes after the launch of a trio of M1 based Macs now available, suggesting the have been an instant hit with consumers.

The Services division, which has been boosted by Apple One bundles, also hit an all-time high with 16.9 billion swelling the coffers during the quarters. Wearables like AirPods and the Apple Watch had a record-setting quarter, bringing in $7.8bn.

Overall, Apple brought in $89.6 in revenue, which is up 54% on the same period last year. As the United States, UK and other parts of the world begin to see light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the future looks bright for Apple.

The company has just launched a host of new products, including the first M1-based iMac, an iPad Pro with 5G and new display tech, the AirTag item trackers and an Apple TV 4K with the latest AV tech.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.