The excellent Pixel 4a is hard to resist at this incredble price

The Google Pixel 4a is the best cheap phone around if you want a tip-top camera experience, and with this hefty saving off the dinky handset it’s even harder to resist.

If you’re on the lookout for a strong phone upgrade that doesn’t break the bank then the Pixel 4a is a great choice, especially with this deal. By using the code PROMOFIVE, you can bag this Google Android phone for just £284.05, which is down from an original price of £349.

This code is set to expire on Thursday 29 April, so if you want to bag this saving then you’re going to want to act fast.

This deal is via Currys PC World’s eBay page and includes free delivery. While it is coming from eBay, this is a new product that comes in a sealed box and has a 30-day return period included.

Pixel 4a is the entry-level model in Google’s Pixel line and it is one of the smaller Android phones around with a 5.8-inch display. It also has an excellent 12MP camera on the back that delivers some extraordinary pictures, considering the price of this device. If having a good camera and easy-to-use software is key, we’d highly recommend this device.

It also has a lovely OLED screen that supports HDR, a simple design and good battery life. Another benefit is the plentiful software support from Google.

In our glowing 4-star Google Pixel 4a review we said, “If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a.”

