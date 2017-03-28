The Evil Within 2: Everything we know

Tango Gameworks created a faithful callback to classic survival horror with 2014’s The Evil Within. Helmed by industry legend Shinji Mikami, it combined some of the best elements of past horror greats and modern third-person action to form an experience that, for all its flaws, was undeniably unique. With rumours that a sequel is in development, we’ve compiled everything we’d love to see from another entry in the series.

What is The Evil Within 2?

We have no idea whether The Evil Within 2 will be a direct sequel to the original game or an all new adventure. Either way, expect it to adopt a similar mixture of grotesque horror themes and the campy, self-aware atmosphere so many of us adored from its predecessor. Sebastian Castellanos was a smooth-talking protagonist with a suave-looking waistcoat. He also had a dark past that revelled in its cliched nature. All while subverting what we’d come to expect from survival horror. We’re hoping The Evil Within 2 offers an even more intense ride.

The Evil Within 2 release date - When is it coming out?

We have no idea. At this moment in time, The Evil Within 2 is yet to be formally announced by Bethesda and Tango Gameworks.

An official reveal at E3 2017 seems pretty likely at this point, as Bethesda will surely need a few big hitters to populate its press conference.

The Evil Within 2 - 5 things we’d love to see

Improved performance

Even now, almost 3 years after its original release, The Evil Within still runs at a mediocre level on PS4 and Xbox One. It’s choppy and inconsistent, making much of it unsatisfying to play as a result. The Evil Within 2 needs to offer a more optimized experience if it wants to impress us in 2017. Considering titles such as Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn offer a visually stunning adventure at a solid 30fps, Tango Gameworks should have no problem pursuing such a goal. Oh, and for all that is holy, get rid of that obnoxious letterboxing effect.

A more coherent, grounded story

Resident Evil 7 has shown you can combine camp survival horror with a grounded, truly disturbing setting and actually get away with it. Capcom’s latest masterpiece took inspiration from all walks of horror history, cherry-picking the finest parts of gaming and cinema to form a whole that, despite its imitation, crafted its own identity. It also had a cracking story to boot, kickstarting the franchise with a soft reboot that surprised pretty much everyone.

The Evil Within could certainly benefit from this treatment, albeit with a zany, more lovecraftian approach to its library of horrifying monsters. Sebastian’s tale in the last game was a compelling one constantly held back by a befuddling number of crazy plot twists and nonsensical boss battles. It was cool, but didn’t make a lick of sense. Much of this could be remedied in the sequel, so long as Shinji Mikami is told to behave if he returns as director.

Streamlined upgrade system

While it might have served the narrative well, constantly having to transport back to an imaginary mental hospital to upgrade was a chore in The Evil Within. It would have been much easier simply having the option to do this from the pause menu at any time. Or, if it benefits the tension, why not have upgrade stations limited to save rooms, causing us to strategically dish out points depending on the current situation. The Evil Within was chockful of obtuse design decisions, this being one of the worst culprits.

Improved stealth mechanics

During the opening hours of The Evil Within you’re taught how to sneak about and dispatch enemies. Unfortunately, this is hardly ever necessary. It’s way easier to load up on ammo and blow them away than sneaking about like a gun-toting snail. This was worsened by the painfully slow movement speed that made anything other than high-octane combat a chore to achieve. The Evil Within 2 should transform stealth into a legitimate option, offering upgrade paths for different playstyles. Imagine Dishonored 2 or Deus Ex with a sprinkling of demented nightmare creatures and you’re about halfway there.

Prey on our fears

The wonderful thing about survival horror is how different things startle different people. The Evil Within rarely capitalised upon this. It favoured excessive gore over a gradual slow burn, losing much of its impact before the conclusion. The Evil Within 2 could always theme certain chapters around a wide range of fears. Spiders, snakes, heights and creepy little girls who follow you relentlessly. The list is endless, and we’d more than happy to suffer through a virtual ghost train of pervasive horrors.

What’s on your wishlist for The Evil Within 2? Let us know in the comments.