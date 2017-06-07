A PS4-exclusive Spider-Man game was a huge surprise at last year's E3. Developed by Insomniac Games, creator of Resistance, Sly Cooper and Ratchet and Clank, there is still relatively little known about the game, only that it will include PS4 Pro support.

With E3 2017 right around the corner, it’s almost certain that we’ll find out a release date, get a proper gameplay trailer and much more information about what Insomniac has been up to.

Insomniac Games confirmed in a recent tweet that Spidey is swinging his way into E3 this year!

Spider-Man PS4 release date – When can we start web-slinging?

Spider-Man PS4 doesn’t have a firm release date yet, all we know is it’s coming sometime in 2017.

That’s at least according to Marvel as of April. Ryan Penagos, vice president and executive editor of Marvel Digital Media, opened up about the title during a livestream (via Reddit).

"There's even more on the horizon for 2017 like Spider-Man coming to PlayStation 4 and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC."

With only just over six months left of the year, that would point to a holiday 2017 release date. However, with huge hitters like Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty WW2, Middle Earth: Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront 2 all launching this year, we may well see the game pushed back to early 2018 to avoid the huge competition.

Spider-Man PS4 Trailers – How’s it look?

So far we have just a single trailer for Spider-Man PS4, which was shown off at Sony’s E3 2016 press conference. Take a look below:

Hopefully we’ll get a much more in-depth trailer during Sony’s press conference this year, and find out which villains Insomniac has chosen from Spidey lore to bring into the game.

Is Spider-Man PS4 related to the Spider-Man movies?

Based on the debut trailer this appears to be a standalone game unrelated to either the previous Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man or upcoming Amazing Spider-Man movies. That means it will tell its own unique story and not reflect the events from the movies.

Spider-Man PS4 gameplay – How does it look?

Based on what we can gleam from the brief trailer, Spidey will once again be swinging from rooftops and be able to explore all of New York City, even being able to web swing and run through shops and bars as he chases bad guys.

We also get to see Spider-Man chase down bad guys in cars and apprehend them in webs as well as take on bank robbers, it all looks really exciting. Hopefully the parkour controls are as free-flowing as this trailer makes them appear to be.

