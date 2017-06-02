PS5: release date, specs, news, rumours, all the latest news and wishlist

Microsoft is launching "the powerful home console ever", Xbox Project Scorpio, at the end of this year. But could Sony be quietly prepping its own next-generation hardware?

According to one expert, yes. Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong predicts Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 in 2018. The news comes via the Wall Street Journal, in which Thong claims Sony will probably release its next-gen PlayStation in the second half of the year.

Normally these sorts of rumours are ignored, especially with such little noise coming from Sony, but Thong was the analyst who predicted the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. It’s worth taking his words into consideration.

So we've put together our own little wishlist and expectations of what to expect from Sony’s next-generation console. It's all speculation, and the idea of anything being announced at the upcoming E3 2017 is certainly not going to happen, but who doesn't enjoy a little bit of future-gazing?

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

We’ll be updating this page as new information crops up, and the console is eventually revealed, so be sure to bookmark it!

PS5 release date – When is the PlayStation 5 coming out?

Sony hasn’t actually said a thing about a new console – yet. The PS4 continues not only to be the best-selling console of the current crop, but is on course to be one of the best sellers in history, so it makes sense for the company to keep quiet.

The PS4 sold 20 million units in the last fiscal year, which is an astronomical number, especially when you add it to the 40 million sold as of May 2016. However, in its earnings report, Sony did admit it expected hardware sales to slow as the total number edged closer to 60 million consoles sold (via GI.biz).

With the anticipation of sales slowing, could Sony counter this with a shiny new console to get PlayStation fans buying hardware again?

Microsoft is coming back swinging with Scorpio, so the PS4 is also soon to become an inferior machine from a specs perspective, having been the industry leader for this console cycle. Logic would point to Sony having to respond in some fashion with a new, more powerful machine to keep performance-hungry gamers happy.

The latter half of 2018 seems very optimistic, but not impossible, as Sony won’t want Microsoft to be smug for too long if Project Scorpio proves a huge success.

Related: Best PS4 Deals

PS5 Specs – How powerful will the machine be?

Again, without any form of announcements, we can’t fully assess what the PlayStation 5 will look like from a hardware perspective. We can, however, take a look at the competition, and see what Sony will need to do with its new machine to compete and offer something new for consumers.

Let’s take a look at Project Scorpio, again a console Microsoft is supremely confident in, thanks to its incredible power and ability to deliver 4K gaming.

Scorpio’s CPU is an eight-core 2.3 GHz processor, paired with 12GB GDDR5 memory and a GPU sporting 40 compute units operating at 1172MHz. In layman's terms, this is a mid-range 2017 gaming PC, but with lots of clever software and hardware tricks to squeeze the absolute maximum performance out of it.

Related: PS4 Pro vs Xbox Scorpio

As is ever the case with console launches, manufacturers have to balance cost with performance. The PS4 has been so wildly successful because it's been able to offer better performance on third-party titles over the Xbox One, in both visual fidelity and framerate.

Now the balance of power is swinging in Microsoft’s favour (albeit with a more expensive console), Sony will want to redress that and offer a console even more powerful than Scorpio. Or perhaps Sony will be able to counter with a less powerful but better-value console come that woolly 2018 launch date.

PS5 Price – How much will it cost?

As we don’t even know the console’s specs, we can’t accurately guess how much the machine will cost.

We will soon, however, get some form of barometer when we find out the cost of Project Scorpio. We will hopefully find out exactly how much Microsoft’s hardware costs at E3 2017, but early estimates predict around £450-550, which is pretty reasonable for the performance on offer.

PS5 Backwards Compatibility – What can we expect?

At the launch of the PS4 Pro, system architect Mark Cerny was at pains to clarify this was not the start of a new console generation. “I believe in generations. Generations are a good thing. So, philosophically, we believe in them. We believe they continue, and this is a mid-generation release,” he is quoted by Gamasutra.

Sony was at pains to make sure consumers saw the PS4 Pro, a modest improvement over the base console, as a mid-cycle refresh.

Microsoft, meanwhile, sees the Scorpio as the beginning of the end of console generations. Microsoft’s head of marketing, Aaron Greenberg, told Engadget "We think the future is without console generations.”

Both with very different outlooks, but both doing something important: allowing players to carry over their game libraries.

Related: PS4 Pro vs PS4

Sony made a misstep in a lack of PS4 backwards compatibility with previous PlayStations. Fans became frustrated by the inability to carry over their games to the new console. Microsoft capitalised on this by offering extensive Xbox One backwards compatibility via consistent updates, with new games added almost weekly.

Both Scorpio and PS4 Pro, as they’re not fully fledged 'next-gen' consoles, play all current and future Xbox One and PS4 titles respectively, but with improvements over said titles being played on base consoles.

The PlayStation 5 simply must offer backwards compatibility so that all PS4 games work on the machine.

PS5 Games – What will we get?

With 2017 offering some of the best PS4 games the console has seen, it’s important to think about which series are due a sequel so we can judge which titles might be around at launch of a new console.

With the likes of God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Spider-Man and Gran Turismo Sport all on the horizon, those series are pretty much locked down for the forseeable future. Plus with Ratchet and Clank, Uncharted 4 and Persona 5 all recently launching, we wouldn’t be seeing those titles arriving with the PS5.

It’d be more likely we’d see brand-new IP with the new console, or a return of an old favourite like Infamous or the Resistance series.

PS5 VR – Will we get a new headset?

PlayStation VR has proven a big success for Sony. Even today it’s hard to find a headset in stores or online.

It also has a great library to support it, with new releases arriving on the PlayStation Store frequently for current owners of the headset.

Related: Best PSVR Games

However, as a console VR headset, it naturally couldn’t match the power and fidelity of its PC counterparts. If the PS5 is significantly more powerful than the PS4, could we see a hardware revision to offer a better virtual reality experience?

It would make sense, as Microsoft is planning on offering VR with the Scorpio, though the company's remained relatively coy about exactly how well supported it'll be. This could be where we see the VR war really heat up.

What do you think? Is 2018 far too soon for the PS5, or does Sony have to act because of Project Scorpio? Let us know in the comments.