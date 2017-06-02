Overwatch Anniversary Event: Everything we know

It’s officially been a year since Overwatch blasted its way onto PS4, Xbox One and PC, and Blizzard Entertainment is holding yet another seasonal event to celebrate. Players have until June 12 to earn an assortment of new skins, sprays, emotes and more for their favourite heroes.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about the Overwatch Anniversary Event including info on all the skins, modes, sprays, voice lines and more.

Overwatch Anniversary Event – What is it?

The Overwatch Anniversary Event is essentially a way of celebrating the charming shooter’s very first birthday. Having already amassed over 30 million players worldwide, it’s shown no signs of slowing down.

Players can expect the usual array of new skins, sprays, voice lines and more through the delivery of in-game lootboxes which can be earned through experience or bought with real-world money.

Overwatch Anniversary Event – When is it?

The Anniversary event is now live and will last until June 12 on all platforms.

The event also coincides with a free weekend taking place across PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can download Overwatch and play it for free from May 26-29. All of your unlockables and level progress will carry over to the full game, too!

Overwatch Anniversary Event trailer – How does it look?

Now the event is finally upon us, Blizzard has released a new trailer showcasing everything on offer. Time to party!

Overwatch Anniversary Event content – What's in it?

Blizzard has pulled out all the stops to ensure its Anniversary Event is an occasion to be remembered. This means each and every hero has been kitted out with a selection of cool stuff to unlock. 11 legendary skins are the stars of the show, followed shortly by dance emotes that take inspiration from famous shows, films and pop artists.

We also have three new elimination maps in the form of Black Forest, Castillo and Necropolis. The Anniversary Event doesn't see the introduction of any additional modes, but we're perfectly content with this. We've compiled some of our favourite skins below. Beekeeper Mei for the win!

Will you be jumping on this new event? Let us know in the comments below.