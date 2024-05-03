Verdict

With a great fit and feel for players and devices alike, the £50/$46 GameSir X2s is one of the more inviting mobile game controllers on the market. It’s missing a few quality-of-life features, but it’s hyper-durable and can easily adapt to changing play conditions.

Pros Hall Effect joysticks

Clicky microswitch buttons

Good fit for players and devices Cons Passthrough charging port can’t be used to connect to other devices

Not quite as portable as some other mobile controllers

No 3.5mm headphone passthrough

Key Features Hall Effect joysticks No-contact technology allows the joysticks to resist drift for longer.

Microswitch buttons Paired with the wired connection, the low-latency microswitches reduce input lag exponentially.

Moveable Type-C port The wired connection port can pivot to aid the setup process and add extra flexibility and snugness to the fit of your device.

Introduction

With clicky microswitches, ample grip, and a gorgeous colourway, the GameSir 2Xs easily competes with others trying to make waves in the mobile gaming space.

Oft forgotten out in the West, where Razer, Backbone, and their partnerships have formed a tight grip around the mobile gaming space, Gamesir continues to put out affordable and versatile controllers that don’t take themselves too seriously.

The latest attempt at that is the GameSir X2s – a Type-C controller grip that operates in a similar fashion to the Backbone One and Razer Kishi V2 Pro, extending with a pull to fit most of today’s taller handsets.

Design

Inspired by a legendary handheld console

Great fit for most hands

Swappable, larger thumbpads

The GameSir 2XS is a looker. It’s not trying to be sleek or sexy. Instead, it’s immediately soft, cute, and playful – something that, in my view, captures the current core values of mobile gaming.

Its light grey exterior and blueish accenting create an eye-catching colourway for the kids, and it won’t be detrimental to your cheerful decor when inevitably left out on the coffee table.

The design, according to GameSir, is inspired by the Nintendo 2DS – a very kid-friendly device. It’s likely the idea behind the smaller-than-average joystick nubs that come pre-installed. Larger ones are included, but I had no issue using the default choice.

There are no wing-like grips like you’d see on a console controller. The controller elongates the shape of the device you slot it, with some wide, raised rubber on the underside to give you a little something to hold onto. It adds to the thickness over something like the Backbone One, but it’s a welcome touch for added long-term comfort.

There’s no locking mechanism to this one. Wedge your phone against the angled USB-C port, then pull the other side out to fit. Both sides have a thick rubber cushion to form a tight grip. So long as it’s under 6.6 inches and longer than 4.3 inches (with or without a case), your device should fit just fine.

Unlike most mobile controllers, the port can pivot up and down to aid in the usually finicky-feeling setup process. The fit can look a little uneven, but it’s still snug and secure, with no noticeable wobble in use. Folding phones should fit easily as well.

The packaging is a mix of cardboard and soft foam and is easily recycled or tossed in the bin. There’s no sharp plastic or blister packaging to force your way through, but the manual and extra thumbpads are in a little plastic bag.

Performance

Clicky microswitch buttons

Adaptable triggers

Fast connection and reliable thumbsticks

Without a USB-C iPhone to hand, I’ve had to put the GameSir 2XS through its paces with a low-end Motorola Moto G04. If anything, it’s indicative of how you can get a solid gaming experience with a bargain handset, a half-price controller solution, and your existing Netflix subscription.

Using the combination that only years ago would have sounded like total nonsense, I’m pleased to report that the microswitches, albeit only found in the shoulder buttons, made fighting for my life in Dead Cells a doddle – their hairline actuation paving the way.

It’s picked up instantly by other games like Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto, with no need to download the GameSir app unless you’re looking to make fine adjustments to the thumbsticks.

At no point did I feel as if the tiny thumbsticks were a detriment to my gameplay, either. It’s a shame the USB-C connection doesn’t give way to a 3.5mm headphone jack. A way to get fast audio out while using the USB-C passthrough to charge is something you can do with offerings from Backbone and Razer offerings, but not here.

Though you wouldn’t know it without the marketing materials, the Hall Effect technology seeps into the analogue triggers, making them hyper-reliable and sensitive enough for racing games.

Against the digital triggers of the Backbone, shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile feel just like the console version. Better yet, you can lock them to digital-like hair trigger depth at the push of a button for extra snappy shooting.

The face buttons and d-pad, while not as satisfyingly clicky as the shoulder buttons, benefit from the very short travel distance of microswitches. They avoid feeling mushy and wobbly, but they’re also noticeably small, which could cause issues for those with larger hands.

Also note that the GameSir X2s uses the power from your phone to operate. Leave it plugged in, and you’ll notice your standby time drop. You can charge through the passthrough port just fine, but only if the phone is powered on when connected. If your phone drains completely, hooking it up via the passthrough won’t charge it.

You also can’t use this port to connect to an external device like a Steam Deck, PC, or Xbox. You can use adapters or something like a USB-C extension cable to repurpose the main USB-C connector for this purpose, but using this as a multi-device controller isn’t as simple as some others on the market.

Should you buy it? You want an affordable solution to gaming on the go Game streaming services and the power of mobile devices means the £50 GameSir X2s is a very affordable gateway into top-tier mobile gaming. Buy Now You’re a larger adult looking to get your game on The simple shape and smaller buttons of the GameSir 2XS make it hard to get to grips with if you depend on the larger buttons of traditional game controllers.

Final Thoughts With wonderful and reliable microswitches and the versatility to adapt to most games, it’s hard to find a real fault with the GameSir X2s at this price. A direct connection helps streamed games feel fluid, and the retro-inspired look is a breath of fresh air against the typically sleek and moody competition. It’s just missing a traditional headphone jack for proper gaming-grade cans or those designed for smaller ears. Though it can’t get quite as compact as the original Razer Kishi, its slightly larger shape feels more sturdy than the Backbone One. If you have larger hands and prefer the retro colourway, the GameSir G8 Galileo is worth a look. And if you play high-intensity games on higher settings, the active cooling of the GameSir X3 might be a better bet. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the GameSir X2s come with a companion app? Yes, the GameSir X2s comes with a companion app for iOS and Android, though it’s mainly used to adjust the sensitivity of the analogue sticks.