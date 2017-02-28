Middle Earth: Shadow of War – Everything we know

The sequel to the surprise hit Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor has finally unearthed after months of speculation, and an accidental leak by Target.

Monolith and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have just dropped the reveal trailer for its next Tolkien adventure, with an extensive gameplay showcase to take place on March 8. Shadow of War aims to build upon the original’s brilliant combat, varied open-world and innovative nemesis system with even more fantastical creatures to slay.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Middle Earth: Shadow of War including the release date, trailer, gameplay, news and more.

Middle of Earth: Shadow of War at a glance

Middle Earth: Shadow of War release date: August 25

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Scorpio, PC

Developer: Monolith

Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Genre: Action RPG

Latest news: Announcement trailer

What is Middle Earth: Shadow of War?

Acting as the sequel to 2014’s Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, this new entry in the on-going series will see the return of Talion and Celebrimbor as they wield an all new Ring of Power capable of dispatching thousands upon thousands of ferocious orcs. Crafting an original story inside Tolkien’s iconic universe, we’ll even find ourselves up against Sauron himself and his utterly terrifying Nazgul.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War release date – When is it coming out?

Middle Earth: Shadow of War will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 25, 2017. An enhanced version is also in development for Project Scorpio, although this’ll be coming when the console launches later in the year.

Shadow of War will support Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere service across Xbox One and Windows 10. Those purchasing a digital version of the game on either platform will get a second free, carrying over all their saves, achievements and DLC along with it.

Shadow of War will launch in three unique variants: Standard, Silver and Gold. The Gold Edition will grant players access to the following extra content:

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Gold War Chest

Middle Earth: Shadow of War story – What’s it about?

As we mentioned earlier, Shadow of War will once again put you in the muddy boots of Talion, who happens to share his body with Celebrimbor, an infamously dark spirit capable of providing our hero with a range of mythical powers. Having recently crafted a new Ring of Power, Talion finds himself in the midst of a monumental battle for Middle Earth that will see armies of thousands collide.

We’ve yet to discover much about narrative specifics beyond the usual mixture of brave heroes and world-risking wars, but we do know Sauron himself will be going up against Talion this time around. Of course, there will be plenty of Orcs and other beasties to contend with as well. Cameos from beloved Lord of The Rings characters wouldn't go amiss, either.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War – How does it play?

The Nemesis System that arguably defined the last game is back and potentially better than ever in Shadow of War. No longer satisfied with only influencing the enemies you fight, the mechanic now has an effect over the entire game world. The robust personalization of the first outing now reigns over the entirety of Middle Earth. Environments and characters are now notably morphed by your actions, shaping the unfolding narrative in conjunction with moment-to-moment action.

The Nemesis System is something we’ve rarely seen iterated upon since Shadow of Mordor, and it’s great to see it return. A full gameplay reveal is poised to take place on March 8th, so we’ll have a lot more to report on next week.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War trailer – How does it look?

Until the gameplay reveal we only have the announce trailer to fawn over for now:

Are you excited for Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.