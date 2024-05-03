Verdict

Rather than using spinning or vibrating mop pads, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro replicates hard floor cleaners with a self-watering floor-cleaning roller. This not only deals with tough stains, but physically removes dirt from the floor, with the only minor compromise that the roller can’t get to the edges of a room. Smart navigation and powerful vacuuming complete the package and make this robot a brilliant choice for those who want to deep-clean their hard floors.

Pros Deep and powerful mopping

Vacuums brilliantly

Removes dirty water from the floor Cons Mopping doesn’t reach the edges of rooms

Key Features Type This is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop, with a self-dosing wet roller that removes dirt from the floor.

Introduction

I’ve reviewed loads of robot vacuum cleaners that can mop, but the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is different. It has a roller and mops in the same way that many hard floor cleaners do.

With its complete auto-clean and auto-station, excellent navigation, and obstacle avoidance, this is the best robot vacuum I’ve tested for dealing with deeper stains.

Launched on Kickstarter, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro will be available direct from Eufy from May.

Design and features

Roller-based mopping system

Auto-empty and auto-clean system

Most hard floor cleaners work by adding clean water to the roller and then collecting dirt and debris in a dirty water tank. This process keeps the roller clean, so you can clean for longer without having to clean the roller, and dirt is physically removed from the floor.

It’s surprising, then, that until now, with the Eufy Omni S1 Pro, no robot vacuum cleaner has attempted to replicate this cleaning method. Instead, robots that mop typically use microfibre pads, such as in the Eufy Omni X10, returning to the station regularly to clean the pads and refresh them with clean water.

Launched on Kickstarter, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro will be sold directly by Eufy from May 2024. I’ve got an early sample, which only works with the Mach app; the final version will be compatible with the Eufy app.

As with most high-end vacuum cleaners, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro ships with a self-clean and self-empty station. This is tall but relatively thin, compared to the main competition, such as the Ecovacs Omni X20.

There are two tanks of water: a 3-litre one for clean water, and 2-litre one for dirty water. Given that some water will remain on the floor, the dirty tank needs to be emptied roughly once for each full tank of fresh water.

Rather than just using standard water, the station uses ozone, generated by electrolysing the water, for sterilisation of the floor and mop roller. It’s similar techonlogy as used in the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra hard floor cleaner.

When the Eufy Omni S1 Pro docks, it’s automatically filled with fresh water, plus there’s an option to add detergent via a 600ml container of Hard Floor Cleaner. My sample came with the container for the cleaner; although it was empty, buyers will be able to get the full product.

As the robot mops, it adds fresh water to its roller and then removes dirty water and solids into its dirty water tank. This tank is emptied automatically, but solids go into a tray that needs to be removed and cleaned under a tap.

Dust from the vacuum cleaner’s bin is removed into a disposable 2.5-litre bag, which should hold enough dirt for around two months’ use.

When it’s time to refill the clean water tank and empty the dirty one, the hand LCD on top of the docking station shows you what to do.

There are also quick controls to start or stop a clean, so you can use the default cleaning routine without having to bend down and touch the robot or use the app.

Rather than a round robot, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is a rectangle with rounded edges, and a LiDAR sensor on top. Flip it over, and the roller dominates the underside, stretching almost edge-to-edge.

A rubber brush bar agitates dirt and aids pickup. It also prevents hair from getting tangled around it; after using the vacuum in a house with multiple pets and people with long hair, I didn’t discover a clogged brush bar. Plus, there are two side brushes for teasing dirt away from the edges of rooms.

Via the app, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro works in a similar way to the company’s other vacuum cleaners. First, it needs to do a full mapping run, so it can plan out your home. Rooms are suggested automatically, although it’s trivial to split/merge them manually.

There’s also options to set bounaries, no-go zones and no-mop zones. For the most part, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about no-mop zones, as the roller can lift 12mm when carpet is detected. For short pile carpets, that’s enough clearance that the robot can lift its mop and then vacuum only.

If you’ve got deeper carpets, then a robot with more clearance, such as the iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ may make more sense.

There are multiple options for starting a clean, with the Auto option taking care of all rooms. There’s an option to vacuum and mop, or mop only; a choice of four suction modes (Quiet, Standard, Turbo and Max); three mop settings (Soft, Standard and Deep); and then a choice of either one or two cleaning times. Using the Customize option, I could change the settings on a per-room basis, say giving the kitchen a deeper mop than the hallways.

For more targeted cleaning, the app let me choose to clean just the selected rooms, plus there’s a Zone option which let me draw a box on the map and let the Eufy Omni S1 Pro clean there only. This latter option is useful for tackling a small area, such as where I’ve just prepped dinner.

Then, the robot sets about its business, cleaning and mopping as requested. Although the roller is constantly dosed with fresh water, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro will return to the station after 45m² of ground has been covered to wash the roller and keep it fresh.

You shouldn’t have to tidy up too much before the robot starts a clean, as it has a camera on the front and uses AI to spot obstacles and avoid them.

Performance

Excellent mopping

Good obstacle avoidance

Powerful suction

I put the Eufy Omni S1 Pro through its paces to see how well it can clean and mop. I was generally impressed with its navigation, with the camera used to spot and avoid common obstacles, such as cables, cat food bowls and shoes.

However, there were times when the robot seemed over-cautious. I keep cat food bowls on a tray in a pet section of the kitchen, and there were times when the Eufy Omni S1 Pro refused to get right up to the tray, backing off instead. In the end, for a deeper clean, I resorted to moving the tray out of the way.

If you have pets, there’s an option to turn off small object detection, as the robot can otherwise spot clumps of cat hair as areas to avoid. It’s worth leaving the standard setting to see how the robot gets on.

Suction is powerful on this vacuum cleaner. Starting with the carpet test, I added a teaspoon of flour to some carpet, and then let the vacuum move over it. It took two passes but left me with a visually clean-looking finish.

The Eufy Omni S1 Pro was good with a similar spill in the middle of the hard floor. This took just a single pass to remove the mess.

For my edge test, I added flour right up to the kitchen plinth. A single pass showed that the Eufy Omni S1 Pro didn’t quite get as close to the plinth as I’d have liked; a second pass did much better, with most of the dirt gone, leaving just a small amount that I had to tackle with a cordless vacuum cleaner.

It’s the mopping that’s particularly impressive on this vacuum cleaner. As the Eufy Omni S1 Pro moves, you can see it leaving a clean streak through the floor, and mopping performance remains that good from start to finish.

With an easy test, such as dried coffee on the floor, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro managed to clean this mess in just a single pass.

Likewise, general muddy marks on the floor left by the cats were removed quickly, leaving the floor shining.

As the roller doesn’t quite stretch from edge to edge, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro leaves a thin strip around the room that hasn’t been mopped, so you’ll need to tackle this kind of mess with a regular floor cleaner or just a microfibre cloth. I’d say that the Eufy X10 Pro Omni did a better job at edges, as it can swing its back around to get its mopping pads pressed up against the sides of rooms.

The toughest mopping test is with dried-on cat food on the floor. Even with this kind of mess, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro was impressive. Two passes were required, but the majority of the mess was gone. What was left was reduced with each pass. I’ve not seen a cleaner that can do as well as this.

I’d say that running this vacuum cleaner daily in areas that get dirty works brilliantly to address stains before they become too hard set, massively reducing the amount of manual cleaning that needs to be done.

I measured the vacuum cleaner at a reasonable 64dB, which means it’s loud enough to hear, but not too distracting to have on while I was in the same room as it.

Battery life is also excellent, with enough juice to clean the floor of a regular house, and still have enough power left for spot cleaning.

Should you buy it? You want powerful mopping The self-wetting roller is adept at removing tough stains, and dirty water and debris are physically removed from the floor, providing a deep clean. Buy Now You want better edge mopping As the roller doesn’t reach the edge of the robot, some alternatives will get closer to the sides of rooms.

Final Thoughts Replicating the way that most hard floor cleaners work, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is the best robot mop that I’ve tested, dealing with tough stains that other robots struggle with. It’s a powerful cleaner, too, dealing with regular vacuuming well. If you’ve got mostly hard floors and care most about mopping quality, this is a hard robot to beat. Check out my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners for alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Which app does the Eufy Omni S1 Pro use? At launch it was compatible with the Mach app, appearing as the Mach R1 robot; officially, the robot is the Eufy Omni S1 Pro and it is compatible with the Eufy app.

