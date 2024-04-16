It’s time for another dose of deja vu provided by Apple. It feels like just yesterday M3 was made available, and you still can’t get it across all Macs, but the new Apple M4 is not being heavily rumoured. Here are the key details.

The Apple M3 has delivered a few devices already, from the MacBook Air M3 to the MacBook Pro M3 if we’re talking about models we’ve tested here at Trusted Reviews. The iMac also got an M3 boost but we’re yet to see the Mac Mini, Mac Studio or Mac Pro make the jump. Nevertheless, an Apple M4 appears to be en route. This is our simple guide to exactly what we expect it to be.

What is Apple M4?

The M4 is the expected name for the next generation of computing chips from Apple. It would follow the Apple M3 which was first announced on October 30th 2023. The chip will be part of the Apple Silicon range which began with the Apple M1 series. The M-series chips typically feature on MacBooks, iPads, Mac Minis, Mac Studios and Mac Pros.

The M4 series is yet to be confirmed by Apple but veteran reporter Mark Gurman has written the new chips are “nearing production” (via Bloomberg). Gurman continues to say that he expects the chip to come in three main varieties – based on Apple’s previous form you can assume that will be Pro, Max and Ultra. Apple is expected to update every Mac with the new M4 series.

Devices with the M4 chip are expected to land towards the end of 2024. Gurman later expanded on the release details, stating that he expects the M4 MacBook Pro to be released first, with the M4 24-inch iMac to follow shortly. He then states new M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro models will come towards the end of 2024 or early 2025, as will the new M4 Mac Mini. On the desktop front, a mid-2025 release date is expected for the Mac Studio before the range is rounded out with the Mac Pro in the second half of the year.