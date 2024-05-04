Fast Charge: The OnePlus Pad Go comes a little too late – and that’s a bit of a shame

While working on my OnePlus Pad Go review – which should be live in the next couple of days here at Trusted Reviews – I had a realisation.

The OnePlus Pad Go’s £299 price tag is indeed tempting, not only because of the boosted spec but inclusion of LTE connectivity by default, but there’s a problem: the more powerful OnePlus Pad isn’t as expensive as it was at release in early 2023 and, just like with the release of the Galaxy S23 FE and S23, is now only slightly more expensive than the Pad Go.

It’s not even third-party retailers that are undercutting the new budget tablet; OnePlus itself is offering the OnePlus Pad at quite a significant discount, with 20% off the RRP at the time of writing, bringing the full-fat tablet down to just £359 – £60 more than the OnePlus Pad Go.

That’s a problem because the OnePlus Pad boasts quite a bit more tech than the Pad Go. That includes a larger, faster 11.6-inch 144Hz display, a much more powerful processor in the form of the Dimensity 9000, along with 12GB of RAM, and rapid 67W fast charging tech that we found delivered a full charge in 64 minutes.

The OnePlus Pad also has another key strength compared to its entry-level sibling; accessory support. The OnePlus Pad offers support for both a OnePlus-designed keyboard cover and stylus, with both attaching to the tablet via magnets in the same way a high-end iPad does.

Granted, these accessories come at an additional cost, but simply the option of using them makes the OnePlus Pad a more appealing tablet than its cheaper sibling, especially for school or work purposes.

But why is this even happening in the first place? It’s mainly down to OnePlus’ decision to delay the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go in Europe.

You see, despite its 2024 release, the OnePlus Pad Go initially made its debut in October 2023 in India. That made a lot of sense for OnePlus – the regular Pad was around six months old at the time and was still selling for quite the premium compared to the Go, making the Go’s budget nature a tempting option for budget-conscious buyers.

The problem with the European launch is that OnePlus has waited too long. Tech depreciates pretty quickly, and that’s especially true in the mobile and tablet worlds where tech is advancing at an increasingly rapid pace, making what look like flagship-level products look comparatively outdated within a year of release.

That means that the discounted OnePlus Pad has a very real chance to undercut the “more recent” OnePlus Pad Go, simply because of the poor timing and significantly delayed release compared to its Indian launch.

OnePlus can’t go much cheaper than the £300 mark with the Pad Go without incurring some kind of loss – especially with elements like LTE connectivity rarely seen at the price point – so there isn’t a clear fix here. Sure, OnePlus could bump the regular Pad’s price back up to £449, but it’s still available at a discounted price from third-party retailers.

Instead, it seems OnePlus will have to commit to a European launch for its key products with a much shorter turnaround than what we’ve seen with the OnePlus Pad Go. Let’s hope the company learns from its mistakes and strengthens its Western release plans going forward.