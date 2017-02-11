Leak 'confirms' larger Galaxy S8 will be called S8+

The Galaxy S8 is far from a mystery at this point, with the barrage of leaks seemingly revealing every little detail about Samsung's next flagship.

One of the more persistent rumours we've been hearing is that the phone will arrive in a standard and larger form, both with curved edge screens.

And now, prolific leaker Evan Blass, otherwise known as @evleaks, has provided us all with the following image, seemingly revealing the branding for the larger version of the upcoming phone.

Blass decided not to share any other infomration with his tweet so we're still short on details when it comes to how the phones will differ.

However, it seems to strongly suggest Samsung will indeed release both the standard and "Plus" versions of the phone with curved screen edges.

Previous Galaxy S-series phones have arrived in standard form, with a larger curved screen model given the 'Edge' branding.

This week it emerged that Samsung could be packing the larger, 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 with a 3,500mAh battery, the same capacity fitted within the Note 7.

The smaller, 5.8-inch model will reportedly feature the same 3,000mAh power supply as last year's Galaxy S7.

Unfortunately, it turns out that we won't be seeing Samsung's new phone at the next big tradeshow – MWC 2017, as Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S8 would skip the show, with analysts expecting an April debut instead.

The phone is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 835 processor, and a new AI assistant thought to be called 'Bixby'.

