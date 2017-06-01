iOS 11 release date: When is iOS 11 out?

Apple’s yearly WWDC conference is nearly here, and that means one thing: A new version of iOS is coming up.

The software that runs all the iPhones and iPads gets a refresh every year, with the initial unveil coming in June and a full release normally around September, after months of betas. But what’s new for iOS 11? Here’s some of the rumours we’ve seen so far, plus some of our wishlist features.

Related: WWDC 2017

iOS 11 phones: Which iPads and iPhones will get iOS 11?

Apple has, in the past, been very good at keeping even older phones constantly updated with the latest version of iOS. Take iOS 10 for example, which is available for the three-year old iPhone 5, iPad mini 2 and 6th-gen iPod Touch. We’d make a guess Apple will try and make the same devices suitable for iOS 11, but there’s always the chance the iPhone 5 will get cut.

Apple has also finally stopped selling the iPad mini 2, so that could be chopped too.

iOS 11 new features: What’s new in iOS 11?

1. Group FaceTime calls

Easily the most rumoured new addition to iOS 11 is a new group chat feature, similar to Hangouts and Skype, that should be coming to FaceTime. This will allow multiple faces to join a single call; which seems like an obvious missing feature.

2. System-wide Dark (or Night) Mode

This seems to be one of the few nailed-on certainties for iOS 11, as we’ve seen a Dark Mode referenced in early betas for iOS 10. This would change native apps from their stark white background to something a lot darker, helping a lot with nighttime visibility. Such a feature would also make sense if the rumours about an OLED screen toting iPhone are true, as OLED screens display inkier blacks and use less power.

If you needed any more proof that this feature is coming, just look at the Apple TV. Apple’s set top box has its very own Dark Mode, and it looks rather fantastic.

3. iMessage for Android

Many hoped this would come with iOS 10, especially as Apple had finally released a proper Android app with Music.

But, it didn’t and we’re still waiting for Apple’s great messaging service to go cross-platform. Considering iMessage’s popularity it seems a no-brainer that Apple would want to get it onto as many phones as possible.

4. Improvements to Apple Maps (again)

A report last year – from the very reliable Mark Gurman, no less – said that Apple was to begin using drones and indoor navigation technology to improve its still flailing Maps app. The report said the drones would be used to offer up more reliable data in the app; something it still desperately needs.

Related: iPhone 8

5. Automatic Low-power mode

The low-power mode on the iPhone is a nice, if limited, way of stretching your battery life. But there are rumours suggesting the next version of iOS will introduce a deeper mode that intelligently adjusts your battery depending on your needs and location. It could also automatically switch on when certain factors are met, like when you get home and connect to your Wi-Fi network.

6. Some big design changes

Usually-reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman recently revealed Apple will launch iOS 11 with a ‘refreshed’ UI; which could mean basically anything. Still, interface changes have been few and far between in recent years so we’ll take whatever.

Related: iPhone 7S

iOS 11: Our most requested features

1: A new homescreen layout

You can’t really compare the hardware in current iPhones to that of the original, but the same can’t be said for homescreen layouts.

The regimented icon look might be iconic, but it’s getting a bit dull, and we’d love Apple to switch things up in iOS 11. How could they do this? We’re not so sure. We’ve never been too impressed by ‘smart’ homescreens that switch up the look depending on your locations, and we can’t imagine Apple taking the Android route and letting users place icons anywhere they want.

2. More emphasis on the iPad

iPads have always felt left out in iOS software updates, with the tablet rarely getting anywhere near as many features as the phone. We’d love to see an update to the way the tablet deals with multitasking, with a strong focus on the frustrating app picker that becomes a chore to use. We’d also just like to see the iPad become less like an enlarged iPhone, with a more bespoke UI that’s a bit more like a laptop. We highly doubt this will ever happen, though.

3. A deeper camera app

The iPhone 7 camera is great, but its app is ridiculously basic. Aside from the exposure controls, there aren’t really any settings to alter to get a more personalised photo. Most Android phones offer deeper control over the white-balance, focus-points and so on, all of which are nice features for getting the most out of the sensor. Yes, there are third-party apps that can do this, but we’d love them to be built-in.

4. Smart Unlock

One of our favourite Android features is Smart Unlock, which removes your passcode when the phone is paired to a Bluetooth device like a smartwatch or pair of Bluetooth headphones. Simply put, if you have an Apple Watch or a pair of AirPods connected to your phone, you would be able to bypass the lockscreen without any hassle.

5. Set default apps

In iOS 10, Apple finally let iPhone users delete apps they never used. Stocks, Tips, and Find My Friends could all be ditched – even Mail and Music weren’t locked down. But, if you deleted the Mail app, you wouldn’t be able to replace it with the Gmail apps. Setting your default apps has been a mainstay on Android for a long time, and it really needs to come to iOS.

And that's all we've got for now, but stay tuned as WWDC approaches for all the latest developments, and of course, our full review later in the year.

What would you like to see in iOS 11? Let us know in the comments below.