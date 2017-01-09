Halo 6 – What we’d like to see

Halo 5: Guardians proved to be a solid middle chapter in the Reclaimer Trilogy, introducing a bunch of new characters while simultaneously building upon things we already know and love. The gameplay was also better than ever, building upon an archaic formula with exciting new modes and mechanical innovations. 343 Industries has more than proven its talent since adopting the beloved franchise in 2012, and Halo 6 could be its best effort yet.

But with so little known about the game as yet, TrustedReviews has put together a wishlist of everything we hope to see from the sequel, as well as rounding up all the information we currently know.

What is Halo 6?

Halo 6, with a still unannounced subtitle, is the sixth main entry in the legendary sci-fi shooter series. Once again developed by 343 Industries, Master Chief’s next outing will close off the Reclaimer Trilogy as he seeks to save the galaxy from a seemingly unstoppable Forerunner threat.

Halo 6 release date – When is it coming out?

Microsoft is yet to formally announce Halo 6, but it’s obvious the game is in development at 343 Industries. We’re hoping for an official reveal at E3 2017 alongside a potential release window.

Halo 6 gameplay – How does it play?

Halo 5: Guardians stayed true to the established roots of jumping, shooting and punching that the series has held maintained its debut in November 2000. It did, however, redefine the experience with some surprising new additions. Iron sights, a commonplace feature amongst modern shooters, made its first appearance in Halo 5. Aiming down your trusted sights granted no additional bonus in accuracy, yet provided each new skirmish with a renewed sense of precision.

Spartan Abilities also made their debut in Guardians. Master Chief and friends could charge enemies and navigate the environment using a set of thrusters on the back of their MJOLNIR armour. This provided firefights with an extra layer of kinetic energy as you charged into powerful enemies hoping to gain the advantage. 343 Industries will likely build upon this new branch of gameplay in Halo 6, revitalizing the formula without straying too far from what fans love.

Halo 6 story – What’s it about?

Stakes are pretty damn high in Halo 6, with Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris having to deal with a rogue AI intent on destroying the galaxy. Be warned, there will be heavy spoilers for Halo 5: Guardians from here on out.

The end of Halo 5 saw Cortana taking control of the Guardians to achieve galactic peace, which essentially means wiping out all sentient life as we know it. The homicidal blue basket base has artificial intelligence systems across the galaxy swearing allegiance to her cause, leaving our heroes without any means of fighting back.

Blue Team and Osiris return to the planet Sanghelios to regroup with Arbiter, Commander Palmer and Catherine Halsey as they desperately try and piece together a plan of action. Upon completing the game on legendary difficulty we are treated to an additional cutscene that sees Cortana stumble upon an unactivated Halo installation. Cortana hums menacingly as the screen cuts to black. Spooky.

It appears Halo 6 is trying its best to match the scale and anticipation of Halo 3, thrusting the player into a potentially fatal situation that could see them emerge victorious or the entire galaxy fall. We love a good old fashioned space opera, so count us in.

Halo 6 wishlist – Things we’d like to see

The return of split screen co-op!

Halo 5: Guardians abandoned the fan favourite feature in favour of a constant 60fps performance, choosing visual fidelity over the chaotic fun that comes with taking on alien baddies with your friends. This was a massive omission from the last game, even more so when the solo campaign was centered around two squads of four individual spartans. Here’s hoping that 343 Industries come to a compromise regarding performance and local co-op play before the launch of Halo 6, as we’re desperate to see the feature return. Hopefully Xbox Scorpio helps alleviate the demands on hardware.

More Master Chief

In many ways, Halo 5 pulled a Metal Gear Solid 2 with its introduction of Agent Locke and Fireteam Osiris. More than half of the single-player campaign was spent away from our battle-hardened protagonist, with him and his respective team only appearing during major plot points and a handful of missions. Chief’s absence is made even more prominent now 343 Industries has begun applying some genuine depth to his character, eliciting sympathy from a once faceless space marine. We’d love to see his character developed further in Halo 6, with a particular focus placed on the plight between John and Cortana, as there will surely be some tough decisions to make in the endgame.

Local Firefight modes at launch

Firefight didn’t surface in Halo 5: Guardians until almost a year after launch, and even then it was adapted into the existing Warzone mode. Granted, it was a ton of fun, but hardly represented the Firefight offerings we’ve come to expect from the series. We want to see Firefight make a return to form in Halo 6, offering a pure, challenging and local experience that forces you and your friends to work together to succeed. The franchise has plenty of lore to draw from when it comes to maps and adversaries. Firefight could even act as a glorified Hall of Fame for iconic Halo locations that get our nostalgic tastebuds salivating amongst a slew of new gameplay mechanics.

Less daunting lore

We have to give 343 Industries credit for incorporating so much of the wider Halo universe into its latest installment. Never before have we seen elements such as The Spartan Programme and UNSC explored in such commendable depth, yet it did prove to be a bit overwhelming for casual players. At times, we were expected to know about a series of complicated events and characters never before mentioned in the numbered series, diluting the core narrative in a way that often felt confusing and unnecessary. Halo 6 should try and slowly introduce facets of the extended lore without scaring newcomers, reinforcing the main story without actively detracting from it.

What would you like to see from Halo 6? Let us know in the comments!