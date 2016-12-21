Following a few delays, Apple’s first totally wireless set of earbuds are here. And they’re actually a lot better than I'd expected.
Announced alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the AirPods were meant to be for those who bemoaned the lack of a headphone jack on the new phones – because who needs an old jack when you have a fancy new set of wireless buds? Instead, they quickly became an internet meme and have been compared to an electric toothbrush head, encased in a dental-floss holder.
A few months on and I’ve finally got my hands on a pair of AirPods, and in many ways they’re the perfect wireless earphones. In other ways, they’re a bit odd.
My first concern is the design. AirPods look as though someone has taken a pair of scissors to the cord of some EarPods, leaving only the buds. They look just like Apple’s older earphones – those that accompanied your iPhone – but the stem is slightly elongated to accommodate the improved microphones.
Some will think they look odd protruding slightly from your ears like an über-futuristic Bluetooth headset, but they don't bother me. They’re surprisingly subtle when viewed face on, although I'd have preferred a matte black colour scheme to white. It wouldn't be a surprise if a Jet Black model appears so Jet Black iPhones can buy a matching pair.
My second concern is fit, because what use are earphones this small and delicate if they just fall out. In my ears they fit perfectly, however, nestling comfortably within. Even when vigorously shaking my head, they refuse to fall out.
But then I've never had a problem with the fit of EarPods; but I know others who have. I passed the AirPods around a group of friends and found that in around 50% of folk they fell out after even a slight shake of the head, while others managed to retain them in place despite some strong movement.
So it appears the experience varies from one person to the next, so it seems naive of Apple to not include any tips to improve the fit of the AirPods. My advice would be to try them out before you buy.
Sound quality is clearly important in a pair of headphones, but it’s the weakest part of the AirPods. They're not terrible, but considering the price – that’s £159/$179 – I was expecting more. There's certainly more bass than the EarPods; but they lack clarity in vocals, and guitar-heavy music sounds a bit mushy and smooth. I’ll have more thoughts on the sound quality in the full review.
In general, Bluetooth headphones are good – but few are great. I love my Bose QC35s and I know our Home Technology editor Ced Yuen swears by Sony’s excellent MDR-1000X, but they still suffer issues.
With Bluetooth headphones to date, audio is prone to cutting out when you put the phone in your pocket, and pairing is a cumbersome affair of pressing a myriad of buttons and hoping the connection is made. Most of what makes the AirPods so exciting is the W1 chip tucked inside that addresses both issues.
Pairing is as simple as opening the battery case, popping it next to your iPhone and waiting. A message will appear, tap "connect" and you’re done. After which the battery status will show up. It's incredibly simple.
What’s even cooler is that those AirPods are now connected to every other iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch signed in with your iCloud account. I opened up my MacBook and there they were, sitting in the Bluetooth menu. Whatever you think about the design, that’s darn clever. Range is excellent, too, with audio never seeming to drop. The W1 chips really appears to be the future.
There are a bunch of accelerometers inside too, just like an iPhone. These know when you put the AirPods in and start the music, and they pause when you remove one. You can keep one ‘Pod in the case and all audio will be routed through the one in your ear. Tap on the centre and Siri will pop up, too, which is another nice touch.
I'd have liked some sort of skip-track feature, as well as volume changing options, though – I feel a bit stupid asking Siri to do it – but you can switch out Siri so the tap simply pauses the music.
Battery life is the final piece of the jigsaw, but I haven’t had these buds in my ears long enough to make a judgement call on that yet.
Apple says you’ll get five hours of continuous playback, plus the supplied charging case will then power up the AirPods fully a further four times. That’s about 24 hours of listening – better than most other pairs of completely wireless earphones we’ve tried; I hope it lives up to billing.
I’m strangely intrigued by the AirPods – they’re a lot more exciting than they appeared when first announced. They’re clever in so many ways, not least the seriously impressive W1 chip, but their "love it or hate it" design could do major lasting damage.
PDAJah
December 21, 2016, 1:20 pm
Sound quality is the weakest part of the Airpods! And at a cost of £160!
Digitocrepitus
December 21, 2016, 2:47 pm
Top tip - cutting the wires off an old pair of pods provides almost all the benefits of the airpods. The sound quality is obviously terrible, but spending £0 on 0/10 sound quality is a better idea than spending £160 on 2/10 sound quality.
RonRoyce
December 21, 2016, 5:13 pm
Sound quality is everything, if they sound poor at £150 there is no point in buying them.
The design is stupid if it only fits certain ear canals. Moreover, you would have to try a dummy pod for fitment and the shops would have to sterilise them after each try. In ear phones cannot simply be taken back if you have used them because of hygiene issues. This from Amazon's returns policy:-
"Please note we are unable to accept returns for in-ear/canal headphones due to hygienic reasons."
PGrGr
December 21, 2016, 7:23 pm
I'm more interested in hearing how well they stand up when compared to the myriad of other wireless earbuds floating round the pages of Indiegogo and Kickstarter. Any comments to add on this subject?
Ben Shayler
December 21, 2016, 9:46 pm
I got hold of some airpods on monday, having tried them for a couple of days i have returned them:
Up until this week I have been using a cheap TaoTronics bluetooth earphone (with wire) and been perfectly happy with them. The airpods connect brilliantly to my iPhone 6 and do not dropout and the distance they will stay in range is fantastic. I have tried them on the tube and buses and with so much background noise the music was almost inaudible or you end up turning the volume to full which isn't good for your hearing.
Secondly the lack of a volume control and skip function means i would always have to get my phone out or use my watch. Granted not hard to do but nowhere near as convenient as having an inline remote as the TaoTronics do.
For now I'm going to stick with the cheap pair..