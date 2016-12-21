What do we think after 24 hours with Apple's controversial AirPods?

Following a few delays, Apple’s first totally wireless set of earbuds are here. And they’re actually a lot better than I'd expected.

Announced alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the AirPods were meant to be for those who bemoaned the lack of a headphone jack on the new phones – because who needs an old jack when you have a fancy new set of wireless buds? Instead, they quickly became an internet meme and have been compared to an electric toothbrush head, encased in a dental-floss holder.

A few months on and I’ve finally got my hands on a pair of AirPods, and in many ways they’re the perfect wireless earphones. In other ways, they’re a bit odd.

My first concern is the design. AirPods look as though someone has taken a pair of scissors to the cord of some EarPods, leaving only the buds. They look just like Apple’s older earphones – those that accompanied your iPhone – but the stem is slightly elongated to accommodate the improved microphones.

Some will think they look odd protruding slightly from your ears like an über-futuristic Bluetooth headset, but they don't bother me. They’re surprisingly subtle when viewed face on, although I'd have preferred a matte black colour scheme to white. It wouldn't be a surprise if a Jet Black model appears so Jet Black iPhones can buy a matching pair.

My second concern is fit, because what use are earphones this small and delicate if they just fall out. In my ears they fit perfectly, however, nestling comfortably within. Even when vigorously shaking my head, they refuse to fall out.

But then I've never had a problem with the fit of EarPods; but I know others who have. I passed the AirPods around a group of friends and found that in around 50% of folk they fell out after even a slight shake of the head, while others managed to retain them in place despite some strong movement.

So it appears the experience varies from one person to the next, so it seems naive of Apple to not include any tips to improve the fit of the AirPods. My advice would be to try them out before you buy.

Sound quality is clearly important in a pair of headphones, but it’s the weakest part of the AirPods. They're not terrible, but considering the price – that’s £159/$179 – I was expecting more. There's certainly more bass than the EarPods; but they lack clarity in vocals, and guitar-heavy music sounds a bit mushy and smooth. I’ll have more thoughts on the sound quality in the full review.

In general, Bluetooth headphones are good – but few are great. I love my Bose QC35s and I know our Home Technology editor Ced Yuen swears by Sony’s excellent MDR-1000X, but they still suffer issues.

With Bluetooth headphones to date, audio is prone to cutting out when you put the phone in your pocket, and pairing is a cumbersome affair of pressing a myriad of buttons and hoping the connection is made. Most of what makes the AirPods so exciting is the W1 chip tucked inside that addresses both issues.

Pairing is as simple as opening the battery case, popping it next to your iPhone and waiting. A message will appear, tap "connect" and you’re done. After which the battery status will show up. It's incredibly simple.

What’s even cooler is that those AirPods are now connected to every other iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch signed in with your iCloud account. I opened up my MacBook and there they were, sitting in the Bluetooth menu. Whatever you think about the design, that’s darn clever. Range is excellent, too, with audio never seeming to drop. The W1 chips really appears to be the future.

There are a bunch of accelerometers inside too, just like an iPhone. These know when you put the AirPods in and start the music, and they pause when you remove one. You can keep one ‘Pod in the case and all audio will be routed through the one in your ear. Tap on the centre and Siri will pop up, too, which is another nice touch.

I'd have liked some sort of skip-track feature, as well as volume changing options, though – I feel a bit stupid asking Siri to do it – but you can switch out Siri so the tap simply pauses the music.

Battery life is the final piece of the jigsaw, but I haven’t had these buds in my ears long enough to make a judgement call on that yet.

Apple says you’ll get five hours of continuous playback, plus the supplied charging case will then power up the AirPods fully a further four times. That’s about 24 hours of listening – better than most other pairs of completely wireless earphones we’ve tried; I hope it lives up to billing.

First Impressions

I’m strangely intrigued by the AirPods – they’re a lot more exciting than they appeared when first announced. They’re clever in so many ways, not least the seriously impressive W1 chip, but their "love it or hate it" design could do major lasting damage.