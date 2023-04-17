Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Is more power really worth it?

Nvidia has finally launched the highly anticipated RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, two promising mid-range contenders for gamers.

After the initial launch of the RTX 4000 Series, gamers have been waiting on tenterhooks for the release of the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti.

While we’ve already spoken about the missed opportunity concerning the coveted RTX 4060, the RTX 4070 series is still nothing to sniff at and could be a fantastic alternative to the expensive, but extremely powerful, RTX 4090.

That’s why we’re going to be running through all the key elements concerning both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti so you can get a handle on which graphics card is best suited to you. We’re also going to be reviewing both of these units in the coming weeks, so make sure you come back to Trusted Reviews to find out how these GPUs really perform and if they can make it onto our best graphics card list.

The RTX 4070 Ti is more expensive

Unsurprisingly, the RTX 4070 Ti is more expensive when compared to the RTX 4070 due to some technical upgrades that we will touch on later. The latter has a UK RRP of £589/$599, but that price may fluctuate depending on which retailer you go with.

The RTX 4070 Ti has an RRP of £799/$799, making it more than £100/$100 more expensive than its younger sibling. This price hike is due to upgraded internals, but in the same vein as the RTX 4070, this price will be dependent on the seller.

More CUDA cores on the RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti boasts an incredible 7680 Nvidia CUDA cores, while the RTX 4070 opted for 5888 CUDA cores. For the uninitiated, CUDA stands for Compute Unified Device Architecture and is essentially the Nvidia GPU equivalent of CPU cores.

Generally speaking, more cores will result in better performance. Gamers wanting to take advantage of ray tracing or other intensive features will want more cores within their GPU since creating correct shadow and lighting conditions require a lot of horsepower.

Nvidia claims that both of these units can achieve ray tracing – with a quoted 2x performance boost when compared to its predecessor – suggesting that you might not need the RTX 4070 Ti to achieve detailed virtual worlds.

Higher boost clock speeds on the RTX 4070 Ti

Both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti come with impressive boost clock speeds, with the former hitting 2.48GHz and the latter 2.61GHz.

In layman’s terms, these numbers show a practical estimate of the ability of the GPU, meaning that the RTX 4070 Ti should be more capable than its alternative. This will make it the better option for those wanting to engage in AAA games in 4K at a high frame rate as it is better equipped to take on rigorous tasks.

Both graphics cards are built on Ada Lovelace architecture

Looking at some similarities between these cards, both are built on the latest Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture. This codename refers to the architecture featured on every GPU within the RTX 4000 Series, taking over from the RTX 3000’s Ampere architecture.

Lovelace comes with a 4nm princess node and supports features not found in previous architecture. DLSS 3 is a notable addition, improving on the original DLSS by delivering up to 4x the performance of brute-force rendering using the 4th-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator. 3rd-generation ray tracing cores have also been added, providing a smoother and more realistic performance for gamers.

It’s important to understand that these GPUs still differ in terms of CUDA cores and boost clock speeds even if they are built on the same node. The improvements made on the RTX 4070 Ti in these areas should provide some extra grunt force, resulting in a better performance.