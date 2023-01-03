Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023.

As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is based on the same Ada Lovelace architecture as the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 cards, which means it will also be able to leverage the power of DLSS 3.0 and more efficient ray tracing technology.

In terms of specs, the RTX 4070 Ti features 7680 CUDA Cores, 40 Shader TFLOPS and 128GB of GDDR6X memory. As expected, these specs show the RTX 4070 Ti won’t be as powerful as the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 cards, but is still considered to be a high-end graphics card.

Nvidia claims the RTX 4070 Ti is capable of hitting over 120fps at a Quad HD resolution when playing games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, F1 22 and Spiderman: Miles Morales.

What’s more, Nvidia even claims the new card can deliver a performance 3x faster than the RTX 3090 Ti when playing games such as Cyberpunk running in RT: Overdrive mode.

The TX 4070 Ti has a $799 starting price, and will be available to buy from 5th January 2023 – that means you only have to wait a couple of days before you can purchase the most affordable RTX 4000 card yet.

While Nvidia only announced a single desktop graphics card at CES 2023, we’re expecting more to arrive later on in the year, including an RTX 4060 and standard RTX 4070.

But laptop fans should be pleased, with Nvidia confirming that it will be launching RTX 4000 laptop GPUs in February 2023.