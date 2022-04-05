Nvidia RTX 4070: Everything you need to know

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is expected to be one of the first graphics cards announced as part of the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 generation.

That means it will be using the next-gen Ada Lovelave architecture, which is said to use TSMC’s 5nm node in order to boost the performance.

Read on to find out everything we know about the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU.

As of right now, there is no confirmed release date for the Nvidia RTX 4070, though most of the rumours point to the release coming in the third quarter of this year.

Twitter leaker Greymon55 has suggested that the next generation of Nvidia GPUs will become available in September, which matches up with the previous releases of the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 in September 2020.

Price

Nvidia has not released any information on the pricing for the Nvidia RTX 4070, though we can say that the Nvidia RTX 3070 launched at £469/$499, so we may see a similar price point this year.

It’s worth noting that Nvidia may also hike up the prices to account for the ongoing silicon shortages, though the more likely outcome may be that these graphics cards will be really hard to find after launch, as has been the case for much of the last two years.

Cards from third-party manufacturers will also be available, though we would expect those to have higher prices due to their likely design modifications.

Specs

The Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU will be built upon TSMC’s 5nm node, according to Chinese publications Digitimes, making it smaller than the 8nm node in the current crop of Nvidia graphics cards. This is a good thing, as a smaller node allows Nvidia to cram in more transistors to improve the performance.

According to TweakTown, the Nvidia RTX 4070 should offer another 10-30% performance over the existing RTX 3090, as well as up to three tiers better ray tracing performance. That’s a mighty big claim considering the RTX 3090 is one of the most powerful graphics cards you can currently buy.

Other reports are suggesting that Nvidia could opt for GDDR6X VRAM for its next-generation graphics cards. Nvidia has already used this memory standard for multiple graphics cards, although it’s currently only using GDDR6 for the RTX 3070, so it would still be a big upgrade.

TweakTown also suggests the RTX 4070 could feature 10,752 CUDA Cores, which is a big increase on the RTX 3070’s 5888 count.

The xx70 range of Nvidia GPUs have recently targeted at 1440p performance, although the touted specs here could potentially make it an ideal option for 4K gaming.

But of course, it’s important to note that all of this information has been provided by speculation and rumour so far, with Nvidia yet to unveil any concrete information. As a result, you should take all of these rumours with a pinch of salt.

While that’s everything we know about the Nvidia RTX 4070 right now, be sure to bookmark this page, as we will be updating this article as soon as more news breaks.