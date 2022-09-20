The Nvidia RTX 4000 Series of GPUs are expected to be announced today, and there’s one term that keeps popping up: Nvidia Lovelace. But what does it mean?

The Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote event has everyone excited about the potential release of the RTX 4000 Series of GPUs. The next-generation hardware is expected to outpace the RTX 30 Series, with the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 set to become the most powerful consumer graphics card on the market.

And if you’ve been keeping up with the latest GPU news, you may have come across the term ‘Nvidia Lovelace’. Read on to find out what Nvidia Lovelace is, and why it matters.

What is Nvidia Lovelace?

Every generation of Nvidia graphics cards has a codename associated with it. The codename refers to the GPU architecture that Nvidia develops. The architecture for the existing Nvidia RTX 3000 series is known as Nvidia Ampere, while the RTX 2000 range featured Turing architecture.

Reports suggest that Nvidia Lovelace refers to the new architecture for the RTX 4000 Series, and will take over from Ampere.

Compared to the 8nm process node of the Ampere series, Lovelace is rumoured to have a 5nm node. A smaller node should allow Nvidia to cram even more transistors onto its GPUs, which theoretically ensures a better performance.

Nvidia Lovelace will likely refer to all of the GPUs under the RTX 4000 Series since they will all use the same architecture, from the inevitable RTX 4050 to the RTX 4090. It’s important to note that the new RTX 4000 series will not all boast the same specs and performance power, with the RTX 4090 (or maybe even RTX 4090 Ti) expected to be the most powerful out of the new batch.

As you may have noticed, many of these codenames are named after real people. Lovelace is named after Ada Lovelace, an English mathematician and writer who is considered the first computer programmer.

While her writings never resulted in a physical computer, she did write about the first computer programme in the world, discovering that computers are capable of following simple instructions and performing complex calculations.

