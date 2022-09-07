 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The best new features detailed

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We have counted up some of the key differences between the iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone 14, so you can see if it’s time to upgrade.

Apple’s Far Out event revealed a load of new devices, including the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and of course, the latest iPhone 14 series.

If you’re interested in seeing how the iPhone 14 stacks up against the iPhone 13, here are the four major factors that you need to know about.

Updated camera

The iPhone 14 has been treated to a new camera system, with a focus on low-light performance and better stabilisation for video. It also now has a bigger wide sensor, that packs a much faster f/1.5 aperture when compared to the iPhone 13’s f/1.6 aperture.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to pack auto-focus for the selfie camera, meaning that your front-facing pictures should have more detail, alongside an improved low-light performance.

iPhone 14 Pro camera set up

No SIM card tray in the USA

While this won’t apply to all customers, anyone who buys the iPhone 14 in America will find that it has no physical SIM tray, as Apple is pushing customers to use its new eSIM feature.

The company has teamed up with several mobile carriers such as AT&T, TMobile and Verizon and introduced eSIM, allowing users to make calls and send text messages without needing a physical SIM. Moreover, users won’t need to be connected to the internet to install their eSIM, and users will be able to store multiple eSIMs on one device.

The same A15 Bionic chip

Despite being a part of the new range of phones, the iPhone 14 will stick with the same A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13. This suggests that the iPhone 14 will have a similar performance to the iPhone 13 series, though we will be sure to test these claims once we get models in for review.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, will include the latest A16 Bionic chip, which has a focus on power and efficiency.

The A16 Bionic chip

Support for Emergency SOS

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus has support for Emergency SOS, which means that users who can’t access the internet or data can connect their iPhone to satellite frequencies, meaning that they can contact emergency authorities if needed.

Apple claims that it can take less than 15 seconds to send a message when in clear view of the sky. This service is free for the first two years, although Apple has not yet disclosed how much it will cost after that time.

You might like…

Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple M1: What are the differences?

Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple M1: What are the differences?

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which big new iPhone should you get?

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which big new iPhone should you get?

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE 2: How do the new wearables compare?

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE 2: How do the new wearables compare?

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3: Which should you get?

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3: Which should you get?

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Apple A16 vs Apple A15: Is newer better?

Apple A16 vs Apple A15: Is newer better?

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.