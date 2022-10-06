Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: What’s the difference?

Google has officially launched its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The announcement came just weeks after Apple unveiled its own flagship iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

We’ve put the two base models head-to-head to establish all the key differences between the Pixel 7 and the iPhone 14. Read on to learn how the two smartphones compare.

Both phones have dual rear cameras

The Pixel 7 has a dual rear camera that consists of a 50-megapixel wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There’s also a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera on the front and both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

However, it’s the AI-powered camera features that set the Pixel 7 apart from its competitors. The long list of features includes the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Face Unblur and Night Sight.

The iPhone 14 also includes a dual rear camera, with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide. There’s another 12-megapixel sensor on the front and, like the Pixel, both the front and rear cameras can record 4K video at up to 60fps.

Of course, the iPhone 14 has its own camera features, including Night Mode, Photographic Styles, Portrait Mode and Cinematic Mode for video up to 4K/30fps.

The iPhone 14 is available in two sizes

The Pixel 7 measures 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3-inches and weighs 197g. It’s the only standard Pixel, meaning that if you want a bigger phone, you’ll need to opt for the 6.4-inch tall Pixel 7 Pro.

The iPhone 14 measures 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31-inches and weighs 172g, making it a bit smaller and lighter than the Pixel 7. However, there’s also a Plus model, measuring 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31-inches, meaning you can get a bigger phone without upgrading to the 14 Pro (though you’ll still need to pay a bit more for it).

The Pixel 7 boasts a faster refresh rate

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch (1080 x 2400) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While this isn’t as speedy as the 120Hz display on the 7 Pro, it is faster (and thus should feel smoother) than the 60Hz one on the iPhone 14.

The Pixel 7 also has an always-on display, a feature Apple has reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro in its own line-up.

The iPhone 14, meanwhile, comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (2532 x 1170) OLED display with features like True Tone and P3 wide colour support.

The iPhone 14 includes new safety features

This year, the iPhone 14 comes with a number of new features you’ll struggle to find on competing smartphones.

These include Emergency SOS via satellite and Car Crash Detection.

Emergency SOS now allows users to contact emergency services and share their location using Find My when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi range, though the feature is only confirmed to be launching in the US and Canada so far.

Meanwhile, Car Crash Detection automatically detects if you’ve been in a car accident, contacts emergency services and notifies your emergency contacts of your location if you don’t dismiss the notification after 10 seconds.

Suffice to say, neither of these features is available on the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 is significantly cheaper

Perhaps the most upfront difference between the Pixel 7 and the iPhone 14 is the price.

The iPhone 14 is priced at $799/£849/€999. While this is unfortunately quite standard for a flagship smartphone these days, it’s still a lot more expensive than the Pixel 7 which comes in at a much lower £599.

That means you could save around £250 by opting for the Pixel 7 over the base iPhone.