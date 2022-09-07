iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Is it worth spending more?

Apple has just introduced a barrage of new iPhone 14 models at its Far Out event, ranging from a high-end Pro model to a more affordable standard option.

In typical Apple style, there are four phones to choose from and they are all slightly different and will be marketed toward different people.

There’s the one for those who want the very best of what Apple has to offer with the flashiest camera specs and snappiest silicon, and there’s one for those who just want to upgrade their iPhone this year.

Here we’ll run through how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro compare, picking out the biggest features that set the two phones apart.

More megapixels

The biggest difference between the Pro and the regular iPhone 14 models must be the camera. While both feature new additions like the Photonic Engine, Action Mode for more stable video and better low-light performance, the Pro gives us a new 48MP wide sensor. This is the first time Apple has shifted away from the 12MP sensor size.

The main sensor in iPhone 14 Pro is, according to Apple, 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro and it packs so many pixels that Apple has added an extra 2x telephoto zoom option alongside the 3x option that was there previously.

A very different notch

One of the most noticeable design differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is the way the notch dipping into the display has been designed. On the Pro, Apple has a new feature called Dynamic Island, which builds software tweaks around the new pill-shaped notch. The iOS software will show album artwork, incoming calls and more using the updated notch design as a base.

On the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the notch remains the same as it was on the iPhone 13 without any of the software tricks.

You’ll get a better screen with the iPhone 14 Pro

If a high-end screen is top of your wishlist, you’ll want the Pro. While both come in two sizes (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch), the Pro pack a load more tech. For one, it packs ProMotion so you get a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to a slower 60hz version.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a new Always-On display mode that keeps certain elements of your lockscreen always visible but dimmed. You won’t find this on the iPhone 14.

The Pro has a brighter screen too, with a maximum 2000 nits of peak brightness.

Faster internals

For the first time, Apple is offering different chipsets depending on which model you choose. As rumours had suggested, the iPhone 14/14 Plus sticks with the same A15 Bionic while the Pro models up that to the A16 Bionic. This A16 Bionic uses a 4nm architecture, meaning it should be more efficient than the 5nm A15.

Different design and colour options

As has been the case for a couple of years, the Pro models have shiny aluminium sides and more muted colours. This year, there’s a dark purple and the Space Grey has been swapped out for a darker black version.

The iPhone 14, on the other hand, has poppier colours, including a new pastel blue option that looks sleek.

Pricing

The iPhone 14 starts at $799/£849 and then rises to $899/£949 for the Plus. The Pro is, obviously, pricier – starting at $999/£1099 and $1099/£1199 depending on your screen needs.