Apple iPhone 14 ‘Far Out’ Event Live Blog: All the latest news as it breaks

Apple’s latest launch event kicks off very soon and we’ll be covering all the big news, releases and talking points from the launch.

It’s always big news when Apple holds a launch event and this one is no different. Titled ‘Far Out‘, the show is set to be a busy one if the early leaks are anything to go by, with multiple products touted including up to four iPhones, three wearables and some AirPods thrown in for good measure.

Read on for everything you need to know, including how to stay up to date with all the news as it breaks.

Live Blog

When the event starts, you’ll be able to follow along with our live blog below. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news as it happens.

What time does the iPhone 14 reveal event start?

The Far Out event will kick off at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST on Wednesday, September 7. Stay tuned to the live blog above for all the news as it breaks.

What products do we expect to see?

This is going to be a packed event if the rumours are to be believed, with multiple updates to various product lines expected. The highlight will likely be the reveal of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Expect to see two versions (one bigger, one smaller) of each – though a mini offering is expected to be missing.

Big rumoured features for the iPhone 14 Pro include an always-on display that’ll keep notifications and the time visible at all times, a faster A16 chipset, a 48-megapixel camera and a redesigned notch.

We’re also expecting an iPhone 14 Plus – a larger version of the base iPhone 14 with a bigger screen and, likely, a bigger battery.

Certain reports have suggested the iPhone 14 might not pack the same A16 chipset as its pricier Pro sibling, which would be an odd move from Apple.

Outside of the phones, we could be set for three new Apple Watch versions – an updated SE, a regular Series 8 and a Pro model aimed at competing with high-end Garmin smartwatches. There could also be a release of the AirPods Pro 2.

How to steam the event

If you’d prefer to stream to show, you can watch it live through the YouTube link below.