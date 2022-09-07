What is Car Crash Detection? All about the new Apple safety feature

Apple has announced the iPhone 14 series and three new Apple Watch models. One thing all of these devices have in common is a new feature called Car Crash Detection.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about Car Crash Detection, including what it is, how it works and which devices support it.

What is Car Crash Detection?

Car Crash Detection is an iPhone 14 and Apple Watch safety feature that automatically detects if you’ve been in a car crash and contacts emergency services and notifies your emergency contacts.

When your phone or watch detects a car accident, it’ll send you a notification with a 10-second countdown. If you don’t tap it away before the countdown ends, your device will send these emergency numbers your location to let them know you need help.

Car Crash Detection is powered by two new motion sensors combined with an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm.

The feature was launched alongside the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 during Apple’s September 2022 launch event.

Apple described the feature in its press release for the new Apple Watch Ultra:

“Using two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, Apple Watch can detect a severe car crash with Crash Detection. When Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with emergency contacts”.

Which devices is it available on?

Car Crash Detection is available on all three 2022 Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch 8, the Apple Watch SE 2 and the Apple Watch Ultra.

You can also access it on any iPhone with these new motion sensors, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.