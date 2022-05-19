First Impressions

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 doubles as a tablet, thanks to the 360-degree hinge and touchscreen capabilities. This laptop comes packing the latest 12th-Generation Intel Core processor and can be fitted with an Nvidia GeForce GPU, which would make it a solid choice for anyone who wants to delve into low-level content creation.

Key Features Latest Intel processors Can be configured up to Intel Core i7 processor

Touchscreen display The 15.6-inch display has touchscreen capabilities

Runs on Windows 11 Runs on either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

Introduction

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop is the latest in the x360 lineup, joined by the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop. It can be found with either AMD or Intel processors, although we’ll focus on the Intel model here.

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop appears to have been designed with creatives in mind, featuring a 360-degree hinge to transform the traditional clamshell form factor into a tablet. It comes with the HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen, so users can write notes and create doodles.

I only spent a short amount of time with the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop at a press event, so won’t be reviewing the product in full here. Instead, this is hands-on that focuses on the design and specs of the device, rather than its performance and battery life.

Price and Availability

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop has a starting price of $899.99 and is expected to be available during May. We’ll update this article once UK and European pricing, as well as a more specific release date, is confirmed.

Design and Screen

15.6-inch display

88% screen-to-body ratio

Comes in Natural Silver and Nightfall Black

Multi-touch enabled

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop is a super-sleek device with a very professional look. Both the touchpad and the keyboard proved responsive and easy to use, as did the touchscreen, whether I was using my finger or the HP Tilt Pen. There were no signs of any tearing or glitching while scrolling through articles or typing via the on-screen keyboard.

The 15.6-inch display combined with the 1.7kg weight suggests that this laptop could easily be used on the go – unlike the hefty HP Envy 17.3-inch laptop. The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch is ideal for anyone who is currently hybrid working or those who frequently travel, since I had no issues holding the device in one hand, and its smaller form should see it fit into most backpacks easily.

This laptop is available in two colours – Natural Silver and Nightfall black – but I still would have welcomed more colourful options – like the Acer Spin 5‘s sage green colourway, for example. The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch comes with multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A, an SD media card reader, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack. This is great selection for any creatives who need to transfer large amounts of data or video files, with the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 being a welcome addition.

There are three different choices when it comes to the display, although all three measure in at 15.6 inches and feature edge-to-edge glass and a multi-touch-enabled screen. There’s an FHD option that has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, up to 400 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB gamut, according to HP.

The other 1920 x 1080 option is OLED and can reach up to 500 nits in HDR mode, while also delivering 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. Finally, the last option has a higher resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 120Hz refresh rate, plus 100% coverage of the sRGB gamut – but only 300 nits of brightness. Each display option offers up high-end features, such as 100% coverage and a high nit count, and I really like the variety of options that HP presents. I’m looking forward to checking out if HP’s quoted specs are accurate when I get the device in for testing at our labs.

Performance

AMD or Intel processors

Nvidia or Intel graphics

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 1TB of storage

The Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop comes with either AMD or Intel processor; however, HP has only released information on the Intel variations. Once the AMD specs are released, we’ll update this article accordingly. In the meantime, you can check out the Intel processor options below:

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U

Looking at the CPU options, the choice between i5 or i7 processors gives users the option to upgrade to a more powerful CPU for larger workloads, such as content creation, while the i5 variations would be perfect for productivity. There are also two options in terms of GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU or Intel Iris Xe.

This machine can be configured to up to 1TB PCle storage and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which should be sufficient for productivity workers and some creators. The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch features a 51Wh battery that can last up to 10hrs 25mins during regular use, and up to 15hrs 25mins during video playback. HP claims that the laptop supports fast charge and can be topped up to 50% in 30 minutes, which confirms this laptop as a great on-the-go device.

First Impressions The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 appears to be a great choice for any budding creatives who are looking for both a tablet on which they can draw as well as a powerful laptop for browsing the web, checking emails and typing up documents. The use case for this laptop is varied, and the low weight and smaller screen should make it an easy laptop to take on-the-go. Trusted Score

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop specs You can see a full breakdown of the laptop’s specs and how they compare to its smaller sibling in the table below. ‹ CPU Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Front Camera Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Ports GPU RAM Colours Display Technology Screen Technology Touch Screen Convertible? HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260p HP 15.6 inches 1TB HP True Vision 5MP IR Camera 10 25 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 INCHES 3.75 LB Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro 2560 x 1440 Yes 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 2x SuperSpeed USB-A. 1X Headphone x Microphone combo, 1x Multi format SD reader, 1x HP Rechargeable tilt pen, 1x HDMI 2.1 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16GB Natural Silver, Nightfall Black OLED, IPS IPS Yes Yes ›