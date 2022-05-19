First Impressions

The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 is a sleek device that can be used either as a traditional clamshell laptop or a tablet, thanks to its 360-degree hinge. Running on Windows 11 and featuring the latest 12th-Generation Intel Core processors, this is a great pick for anyone after a speedy productivity device with some creative flair.

Key Features Latest Intel processors Can be configured up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Intel graphics Comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Touchscreen 13.5-inch display with touchscreen capabilities

Introduction

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 inch 2-in-1 has been engineered on the Intel Evo platform and comes with touchscreen capabilities and the HP Tilt Pen included, which should work great for any creatives.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch packs some impressive specs, coming with the latest 12th-Generation Intel Core processor. It seems to have been designed with creatives in mind, featuring a 360-degree hinge that can transform the laptop into a tablet, which can be used to watch media, take notes or doodle.

There is also an HP Spectre x350 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop, which offers similar specs to this model, but with a larger screen. We have asked HP for more details on this model and will update this article accordingly when we get them.

It’s important to note that this is not a review but a hands on, since I was only able to spend a few hours with this laptop at a press event. That means we will only be covering the design and specs of the device, and won’t be covering aspects I couldn’t test, like the performance or battery life.

Price and availability

The HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch has a starting price of $1,249.99 and is expected to be available in May. We will update this article when we know the UK and European pricing, as well as more specific release dates.

Design and screen

13.5-inch screen

90.11% screen-to-body ratio

Touchscreen support with HP Tilt Pen

Comes in Nightfall Black, Nocturne Blue and Natural Silver

Unlike the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop, this device comes in three colourways. I was able to use the Nocturne Blue version and I was impressed by how much it stood out, especially next to the Natural Silver colourways. I think all the colours look sleek and professional, but I am happy to see more variation than the usual silver and grey models.

I liked the keyboard and the touchpad on this laptop; they were both very responsive and I feel like I could easily type up documents or write emails without issue. The touchscreen was also very responsive and reacted well to both my finger and the HP Tilt Pen. I did not see the screen tearing or juddering during use and it felt good to type via the on-screen keyboard. I did not get a chance to properly draw with the HP Tilt Pen but going on my experience writing with it, I think it would work well and provide a high level of accuracy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three different choices when it comes to the display, though all of them are 13.5-inches and offer edge to edge anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The first is WUXGA+ and has a resolution of 1920×1280, up to 1000 nits of brightness and covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, according to HP.

The second also has the same WUXGA+1920×1280 resolution and 100% sRGB coverage, but it only goes up to 400 nits. The last option has a BrightView OLED display that has a 3000×2000 resolution, alongside 400 nits brightness normally and 500 nits when in HDR, with 100% coverage of DCI-P3 gamut. I really like that HP has developed several options, as it will allow creatives to choose the best screen for their work, and give people the option of paying more for high-end features like an OLED panel.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Creatives will also be pleased with the number of ports: two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, SuperSpeed USB Type-A, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. This is ideal for anyone who needs to transfer a lot of video content, and I like that HP included Thunderbolt 4, as it has faster transfer speeds than normal USB-C with things like external SSDs.

Performance

Two Intel Core processor options

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 32GB RAM

Up to 2TB storage

There are two different flavours in terms of CPU for the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch, including the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U and the 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U. The i7 processor should offer better performance than the i5, though it should still be perfectly serviceable for most productivity tasks and some low-level creative workloads, like picture editing.

The integrated GPU, Intel Iris Xe, will make this laptop less capable than the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop with an Nvidia GeForce 2050 laptop GPU, so I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone who is looking to engage in high-intensity graphical tasks, such as 4K video editing or 3D rendering. However, it should still work fine as a creative device for doodling and editing, but it likely won’t be as powerful as a laptop with a discrete GPU.

This laptop can be configured with up to 32GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCle storage, which should be enough for low-content creation and productivity tasks. This laptop has a 66Wh battery which HP claims can last up to 16 hours during mixed-use, and up to 19 hours and 30 minutes during video playback. It also supports fast charging, with the company claiming that it can be charged to 50% in about 45 minutes, which is ideal for hybrid workers or people that are always on the go.

