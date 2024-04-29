Verdict

A decent set of multi-use batteries, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are well priced, have a decent capacity in my tests, and can maintain a charge well. Competition is tough, and there are cheaper options for those with standard needs and higher capacity options for those who need the maximum power.

Pros Good price

Holds charge well Cons Cheaper alternatives available

Key Features Type These are rechargeable NiMH AAA batteries.

Cycles These batteries are rated to last for 500 charge and discharge cycles.

Introduction

After being impressed with the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries, I was keen to see what the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh are capable of.

Although they didn’t deliver the highest results in my drain test, the longevity and low price make them decent all-rounders.

Design and Charges

Handles up to 500 charge cycles

Keeps charge for a long time

As with the company’s AA batteries, the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries are very good value. In fact, they’re similarly priced to the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh batteries. Find them on sale and buy in bulk, and you can even get HiQuick’s batteries for less than Amazon’s.

Technically, the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh have a higher capacity rating than Amazon’s batteries and some additional stats show that they are quality batteries.

First and foremost, these batteries are rated to hold 80% of their charge for three years. That’s an excellent result and makes them ideal for low-drain uses, such as remote controls, where only a little power is required.

HiQuick states that its batteries can be charged and discharged up to 500 times. That’s not a bad result for AAA batteries, but is half that of Amazon’s batteries.

Performance

Good power rating for the price

Stable performance

To test these batteries, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. I started by measuring the voltage after 10 charge and discharge cycles. With the batteries fully charged, they registered 1.31V, which is above the 1.2V minimum that rechargeable batteries should produce.

Next, I used the high drain test (600mA +/- 20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V), to measure capacity after 10 charge and discharge cycles. Here, I measured 770mAh, which is under the battery’s rated capacity and just below the 844mAh rating that the Amazon Basics Batteries delivered.

Running the tests for an additional 40 cycles, and taking readings after each 10 cycles, I found that capacity remained stable.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you need well-priced AAA batteries for all kinds of jobs The HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries aren’t very expensive, and have good longevity and capacity. Buy Now You should not buy if you want the best value or more capacity Amazon’s own brand batteries are cheaper still, and there are higher-capacity options for those that need more power.

Final Thoughts The HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries are very good for the price: decent capacity and longevity make them good multi-purpose cells. However, the competition for AAA rechargeable batteries is very tough. With similar performance but a lower cost, the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh are the better buy for most people. Those that need more capacity should buy the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh instead. Looking for alternatives? Check out my guide to the best rechargeable batteries. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

FAQs How long do the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh last? The HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries are rated to last for 500 charge and discharge cycles.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity HiQuick AAA 1100mAh 770 mAh ›