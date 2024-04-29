Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HiQuick AAA 1100mAh Review

Powerful and cheap AAA batteries

By David Ludlow April 29th 2024
Verdict

A decent set of multi-use batteries, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are well priced, have a decent capacity in my tests, and can maintain a charge well. Competition is tough, and there are cheaper options for those with standard needs and higher capacity options for those who need the maximum power.

Pros

  • Good price
  • Holds charge well

Cons

  • Cheaper alternatives available

Key Features

  • TypeThese are rechargeable NiMH AAA batteries.
  • CyclesThese batteries are rated to last for 500 charge and discharge cycles.

Introduction

After being impressed with the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries, I was keen to see what the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh are capable of.

Although they didn’t deliver the highest results in my drain test, the longevity and low price make them decent all-rounders.

Design and Charges

  • Handles up to 500 charge cycles
  • Keeps charge for a long time

As with the company’s AA batteries, the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries are very good value. In fact, they’re similarly priced to the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh batteries. Find them on sale and buy in bulk, and you can even get HiQuick’s batteries for less than Amazon’s.

HiQuick AAA 1100mAh with one battery lying down

Technically, the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh have a higher capacity rating than Amazon’s batteries and some additional stats show that they are quality batteries.

First and foremost, these batteries are rated to hold 80% of their charge for three years. That’s an excellent result and makes them ideal for low-drain uses, such as remote controls, where only a little power is required.

HiQuick states that its batteries can be charged and discharged up to 500 times. That’s not a bad result for AAA batteries, but is half that of Amazon’s batteries.

Performance

  • Good power rating for the price
  • Stable performance

To test these batteries, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. I started by measuring the voltage after 10 charge and discharge cycles. With the batteries fully charged, they registered 1.31V, which is above the 1.2V minimum that rechargeable batteries should produce.

Next, I used the high drain test (600mA +/- 20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V), to measure capacity after 10 charge and discharge cycles. Here, I measured 770mAh, which is under the battery’s rated capacity and just below the 844mAh rating that the Amazon Basics Batteries delivered.

HiQuick AAA 1100mAh graph

Running the tests for an additional 40 cycles, and taking readings after each 10 cycles, I found that capacity remained stable.

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you need well-priced AAA batteries for all kinds of jobs

The HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries aren’t very expensive, and have good longevity and capacity.

Buy Now

You should not buy if you want the best value or more capacity

Amazon’s own brand batteries are cheaper still, and there are higher-capacity options for those that need more power.

Final Thoughts

The HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries are very good for the price: decent capacity and longevity make them good multi-purpose cells. However, the competition for AAA rechargeable batteries is very tough.

With similar performance but a lower cost, the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh are the better buy for most people. Those that need more capacity should buy the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh instead. Looking for alternatives? Check out my guide to the best rechargeable batteries.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

FAQs

How long do the HiQuick AAA 1100mAh last?

The HiQuick AAA 1100mAh batteries are rated to last for 500 charge and discharge cycles.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
HiQuick AAA 1100mAh
770 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
HiQuick AAA 1100mAh
£4.99
1100 mAh
B085L4MCPH
2023
30/04/2024
HiQuick AAA 1100mAh
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

