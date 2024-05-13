Verdict

Powerful and flexible, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro is a well-priced vacuum cleaner with a gentle mopping attachment. As the Jet 95 Pro can’t vacuum while it mops, it’s better suited to more gentle messes, and where you don’t mind vacuuming first. Vacuuming performance is excellent on all surfaces, with the Samsung Jet 95 Pro able to collect most dust fast, making this a great all-rounder.

Pros Lots of accessories

Can mop hard floors

Excellent cleaning performance Cons Can’t mop and vacuum at the same time

Key Features Type This is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner with an add-on mopping pad.

Battery life Lasts up to 42m on a single charge, when on its lowest power setting and with the motorised floor tool attached.

Introduction

After impressing with some of its more expensive vacuum cleaners, such as the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, the company is back with something with a mid-range price, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro.

While the new cleaner may cost half that of the Bespoke Jet AI, that doesn’t mean that you’re missing out on features. In fact, you get a lot in the box: tonnes of accessories, a neat stand that holds everything, and mopping pads for cleaning hard floors.

Design and features

Lots of accessories

Mopping pad for hard floors

Clever charging stand

Although compatible with the Samsung Clean Station, self-empty station and dock, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro doesn’t ship with this accessory. Instead, it ships with a charging stand that needs to be clipped together.

Once built, the stand holds the vacuum cleaner and its considerable range of accessories. I like its design, and the stand makes it easy to keep everything neat and tidy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A single battery is included in the box, and this can be removed quickly from the vacuum cleaner, making it easy to replace when it no longer holds its charge so well.

There’s a lot in the box, starting with the main floor head, which has both a brush for carpets and a soft roller for hard floors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition to the standard floor head, there’s a combination dusting tool, an extendible crevice tool, and a Pet Tool + (mini motorised brush).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I like the Flexible Tool, which bends to let you use any tool at an angle. This is great for cleaning the tops of cupboards and similar surfaces.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For hard floors, there’s a Spray Spinning Sweeper, which automates the mopping of hard floors, although without the ability to pick up bits of debris at the same time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung provides two types of mopping pads: washable microfibre pads, and Velcro pads that can be used with the disposable wet pads (a pack of which is included in the box). I’d stick with the microfibre pads, as disposable pads are wasteful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With either pad, there’s a water bottle that clips into the mopping attachment. Once the vacuum cleaner has recognised the mopping attachment, suction is turned off, and the vacuum cleaner can spray water by pressing the + button.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The main vacuum handle has a similar design to other Samsung vacuum cleaners, such as the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI. All controls are managed with a thumb, with a button to turn the vacuum cleaner on and off, and +/- buttons to change the power mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Four power modes are available: Min, Mid, Max and the actual maximum mode, Jet. If I was Samsung, I’d dump the Max mode and stick with Jet, as three modes are conceptually easier to deal with than four.

I like the neat LCD display, which shows the remaining battery time in minutes. Understanding how much longer I can actually clean for is better than a battery percentage.

There’s no automatic mode on this vacuum cleaner, so you have to pick the mode you want to use based on how dirty the floor is. If you want a vacuum cleaner that will react to the level of detected dirt, then the Shark IZ420UKT or the Dyson Gen5detect are better options.

Weighing 2.7kg, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro is exceptionally light. This makes less of a difference with the floor head down, but the lightweight body becomes more useful when the vacuum cleaner is used in stick mode. From vacuuming the sofa to cleaning up cobwebs high up, this vacuum cleaner is easy to pick up.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s nice to see that the wand is height adjustable, making it easy to get the right length, whether you’re tall or not-so-tall.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dust is sucked into a 0.8-litre bin, which has to be removed to be emptied. Once out, the central filter pulls out so that the bin can be emptied. This design meant I had to hold the Samsung Jet 95 Pro’s bin over my kitchen bin to prevent dust spilling out, but being able to remove the filter let me fully clean out the bin under a tap.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Good mopping, but it can’t vacuum at the same time

Powerful vacuuming on carpet and hard floors

Good hair collection

I began by measuring the power of the Samsung Jet 95 Pro in airwatts (AW) at the handle. On its lowest setting, I recorded the vacuum cleaner at a basic 26AW, which is fine for gentle dusting. On its Mid setting, which will probably see the most use, the vacuum cleaner achieved 64AW. On its maximum Jet setting, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro managed a huge 254AW, which is more than many plug-in vacuum cleaners.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Such power is particularly useful when using tools to collect mess, reaching into hard-to-reach areas. As demonstrated below, when collecting rice using the crevice tool, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro could suck up grains of rice from 1.7cm away. That makes handheld jobs, such as cleaning out drawers or those difficult-to-reach areas in cars, fast and easy.

For real-world usage, the quality of the vacuum cleaner is about the combination of suction power and the ability of the motorised floor head to agitate dirt. On both fronts, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro is a quality vacuum cleaner.

I started with my carpet test by adding 20g of flour to the carpet. Running the vacuum cleaner backwards and forwards through the mess on the Mid-power setting, I was impressed with how well the Samsung Jet 95 Pro cleaned, leaving a nice clean streak through the middle.

Finishing the clean, I measured that the Samsung Jet 95 Pro collected an impressive 94.4% of the dust, putting it near the top of the collection table.

Next, I moved on to the tough edge test, adding 10g of flour to the carpet tiles, right up to the skirting board. Running the Samsung Jet 95 Pro down the skirting board on its Mid setting, I got a lot of the dust, but there’s still quite a lot of visible mess left behind.

I switched up to the Jet mode, and attacked the mess from different angles, delivering a better result. Overall, I collected an impressive 94.3% of the mess.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the hard floor, I added 20g of rice, and then collected this with the Mid mode. I found that the vacuum cleaner collected 100% of the mess, with no grains dropping back out onto the floor.

Next, I tested the vacuum cleaner against cat hair, which I combed into the test carpet. A quick sweep was all that was required to lift all of the hairs.

To see how well the Samsung Jet 95 Pro managed with longer hair, I added human hair to the carpet and then collected it. Everything was sucked up, and I was pleased to see that the hair strands were not wrapped around the brush bar at the end.

To test mopping, I added a variety of stains to my test hard floor. I had fresh mud, which I allowed to dry on the floor, leaving some larger chunks.

As the mopping system has no suction or ability to collect larger particles, I found that the Samsung Jet 95 Pro could remove the stains, but the mopping pads spread the dirt particles around the floor, and I had to vacuum them separately.

With the Dyson V15 Detect Submarine, smaller particles are picked up and collected, which makes life easier.

Moving onto my ketchup stain, I left this to mostly dry, and then used the mop attachment to clean them up. Here, the result was better, with the stain easily lifted.

Likewise, I found that my dried-on coffee stain was gone in just a few sweeps of the floor head.

And, red wine stains were removed easily, too, with just a bit of spray to wet the floor and make cleaning easier.

One advantage of this kind of mopping system is that the pads can be pressed right up to the edges of walls; hard floor cleaners with rollers can’t get to the edge and leave a gap.

As a result, I was able to mop up a fresh ketchup stain, all the way to the kitchen plinth, without having to tackle the job manually.

At the end of cleaning, the mopping pads were ready to go in the washing machine. The main downside of this kind of cleaning system is that once the mop pads are saturated with dirt, they begin to create muddy swirls; hard floor cleaners with rollers will remove dirt from the floor and keep the roller clean, letting them tackle very dirty areas.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life ranges between 8m 28s on Jet, 21m 38s on Mid and 42m 17s on the Min setting, all with the floor head attached. Just over 20m of cleaning on the Mid setting should prove enough to cover most of a regular house on a single charge.

I measured the Samsung Jet 95 Pro at 68.2dB on its Mid setting, which is quite quiet; even on the maximum setting, noise was just 73.3 dB.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want flexibility and gentle mopping The Samsung Jet 95 Pro comes with a lot of accessories, cleans well on carpets and hard floors, and gently mops, too. Buy Now You should not buy if you need a hard floor cleaner for dirtier floors If you don’t necessarily want to have to vacuum before you mop, a dedicated hard floor cleaner may make more sense.

Final Thoughts At this kind of price, the main competition is the Shark Stratos IZ420UK, which has similar power but can automatically adjust suction power on demand for a deep clean. It’s also the slightly more flexible cleaner, with two batteries and Flexology for cleaning under sofas. However, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro has a wider range of tools and a floor-mopping attachment, giving it additional versatility. If you’ve got predominantly hard floors and need a vacuum cleaner that will gently mop stains, then this is a good all-in-one. If you need a different type of vacuum cleaner, check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners; a dedicated hard floor cleaner may be required if you’ve got very dirty hard floors. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Is the Samsung Jet 95 Pro compatible with the Samsung Clean Station? Yes it is, and upgrading to the Clean Station gives you automatic dust emptying. Can the Samsung Jet 95 Pro vacuum and mop at the same time? No, using the mopping pads turns off suction, so you must vacuum first and then mop afterwards.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ AirWatts (low) AirWatts (medium) AirWatts (high) Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Samsung Jet 95 Pro 26 AW 65 AW 254 AW 65.9 dB 68.2 dB 73.3 dB ›