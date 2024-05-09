Verdict

It’s quite tall, so may be hard to store in some kitchens, but the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036 is a great budget batch juicer. Thanks to its large feeding chute, some whole fruits can be added; where you do have to cut fruit, larger chunks can be used. That makes this juicer quick to use, and it can produce a lot of juice in one go. Juice extraction is good, although the wetness of the pulp shows that other models can extract more. Still, for the price, this a great option for those that want a lot of juice fast.

Key Features Type This is a slow (masticating) juicer, which can take some whole fruits, reducing prep time.

Introduction

A good juicer can be judged based on how easy it is to use, how well it produces juice, and how easy it is to clean up at the end.

On all three counts, the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036 is a decent budget option. With its wide chute, this juicer can take large chunks (or entire fruits) making it quick and simple to produce a lot of juice.

Design

Sleek

Easy assembly

Quality design

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036 is a tall, sleek machine, enclosed in a sophisticated black plastic shell. It looks a bit more high-end than you’d think for the price, with a sharp black finish.

It is quite tall and takes up quite a bit of counter space, measuring 6.5-inches wide, 7.5-inches deep, and 17.25-inches high. It’s the height that could cause the most problems, as this juicer won’t fit under some lower wall-mounted cabinets.

While it’s bulky, the AMZCHEF SJ-036 isn’t particularly heavy at 10.23lb, so it’s easy to pick up and move out of the way when not in use.

While most slow juicers have a small feeding tube, the AMZCHEF SJ-036 is built different, with a large feeding cup that sits on top. Flip open the lid, and the feeding cup is more similar to the jug on a blender, taking fruit up to 5.3-inches wide.

That’s large enough to accommodate whole fruits like apples, without cutting. AMZCHEF does recommend that fibrous fruits and vegetables should be cut into small pieces, and fruits with seeds should be deseeded before use.

Even so, the large cup significantly reduced my prep time in the morning, as I could pretty much just throw in whatever I needed and, boom, I have juice.

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer comes with a power cord that exits from the back of the machine, just below the switch that turns the juicer on or reverses the motor’s direction. The 120VAC power requirement and 250W motor ensure that this juicer functions efficiently in any standard kitchen.

The SJ-036 also comes with a container for juice and another for the extracted pulp making clean-up very simple and quick. Disassembly for clean up was just as easy as it was to assemble making this one of my favourite AMAZCHEF Slow Juicers

Performance

High-yielding nutritional juice

Strong auger

Fast and easy clean-up

The AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036 operates with a powerful 250W motor that turns the device’s squeezing auger. This is apparent while you are throwing in the veggies or fruit you wish to juice.

The middle section houses the removable squeezing auger, which draws in the ingredients and mashes them against the container’s side. This slow juicing process guarantees a higher yield of essential vitamins and nutrients, ensuring you get a satisfying amount of juice.

The real star here is that giant 5.3-inch feeding chute. I seriously fit a whole apple, a pear, and some carrots without cutting or dicing. Forget chopping up your produce for an hour, just throw it all in and this thing will eat it up.

All of the ground pulp will exit from the side into a separate container. It was such a breeze to clean up. I did notice at times that some of the pulp was wet at times meaning it retained some of the juice from being extracted at times, and didn’t deliver quite as much juice as the Sana 868 Wide Mouth juicer.

What juice I did get was very good, with little fibre left and just pure juice. If you do prefer a juicer that delivers ‘bits’ in your drink, then choosing a model with swappable filters makes more sense.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want a lot of juice fast A wide feeding chute and high capacity makes it quick to batch make juices with the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036. Buy Now You should not buy if you want the best juice extraction The pulp was a little wetter than in some rivals such as the Sana 868 Wide Mouth juicer, showing not all juice had been extracted.

Final Thoughts Overall, the Sana 868 Wide Mouth juicer is a better product: it too can take large chunks of fruit, but it makes better overall juice, extracting more from fruit. However, it’s a lot more expensive than the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036, which is a cheaper way of getting a bulk amount of juice fast. Check out our Best Juicer guide for more options. Trusted Score

FAQs Do you need to cut fruit to put it in the AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036? Softer fruit can be put in whole, but fibrous fruit should be cut up, and seeds should be removed.