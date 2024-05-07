Verdict

Is the LG 5.0 cu. ft. Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA your ideal laundry solution for limited space? It’s a resounding “depends”.

If you’re tight on space and crave the convenience of a two-in-one appliance that can take your clothes from dirty to clean and dry, this might be your match. It is quite expensive, with larger separates costing less, but if you don’t want have much space for laundry appliances and don’t want to cut back on features, the LG WM6998HBA is a highly sophisticated washer-dryer combo.

Pros Ideal for small spaces

Good energy usage

All-in-one washer and dryer Cons Expensive

Can be slow

Key Features Type This is an all-in-one appliance that can wash and dry clothes.

Smart features Works with the LG ThinQ app.

Introduction

Living in tight quarters can pose a challenge when looking where to place a major home appliance let alone separate washer and dryer units. That’s where the LG 5.0 cu. ft. Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA can help, combining everything into one unit.

Flaunting an impressive capacity that can handle the demands of large households or those weekly bulky loads, this machine promises to make laundry less of a chore and more of a breeze. It is relatively expensive, at a retail price of $2999. Even with its current $800 discount (down to $2199), buying separates can work out cheaper while increasing your total laundry capacity. However, while this machine is not the cheapest, it’s a quality investment, delivering low running costs and excellent stain removal, with the convenience of taking in dirty clothes and giving you clean, dry ones.

Design and features

Neat control panel

Works with LG ThinQ app

Clever lint removal

The LG WM6998HBA has a sleek and well-manufactured design that will fit into any home, unlike the LG WKHC202HBA WashTower, which is a stacked tower containing a separate washer and dryer. At this is a front-loader, you can even slide it under a counter, saving space above for other appliances or storage.

A few things that caught my eye were the single-unit control knob with a digitized LCD screen. I have to say the interface is very charming, user-friendly and easy to navigate.

The machine measures 27″ x 39″ x 33 1/8″. But don’t let its compact appearance fool you – this baby is a heavyweight in the appliance world, tipping the scales at 246.9 lbs. The sturdy stainless steel drum inside has a direct drive, ensuring durability and longevity for this combo.

There’s a 5 cu. ft. drum inside. In terms of washing, that’s a good size: it’s the same size as on the LG WM6700HBA washing machine, and slightly bigger than the drum size in the LG WKHC202HBA WashTower (4.5 cu. ft.). The dryer, also 5.0 cu. ft. is a little smaller than average: the WashTower has a 7.4 cu. ft. dryer and the LG DLEX8900B has a huge 9 cu. ft. drum.

Plus, separate units can be cheaper and get you even more capacity. Buy the LG WT7400CV washing machine (5.5 cu. ft.) and the LG DLEX8900B 9 cu. ft. dryer, and you’ll pay less than for this one washer dryer. Cheap it might not be, where separates are not an option for space reasons, the WM6998HBA is a high-quality washer-dryer that’s sensibly built and doesn’t have many of the issues that other all-in-one machines have.

One of the standout features is its ventless design. This feature sets the WM6998HBA apart from other washer-dryer combos making it a space-saving marvel. Whether you’re in a snug city apartment or a home where space is at a premium, this combo fits right in. And the best part? The standard 120V plug means you can set it up just about anywhere without the hassle of needing 240V to support the dryer.

The WM6998HBA has a total of 30 washer programs. There are several different washes to choose from in the LG ThinQ app to optimize any special needs for your garments. There is also AI wash+dry, Active Wear, AI Wash, Allergiene, Bedding, Bright Whites, etc. There is a steam function that is utilized to eliminate issues that can occur with people with allergy sensitivities which can be an absolute lifesaver.

Upon turning on the machine, the user interface gently prompts which washing cycles are available to select. There is a sensory Wash and Dry Cycle. Next, we have a Normal, Heavy-Duty, or Cold-Wash Cycle. Most of these settings will have an estimated time when the load will be complete. There is also a separate drying cycle but bear in mind these drying cycles are lengthy in comparison to a normal dryer.

It’s also important not to overlook the little things that make a big difference such as the ezLintFilter & ezDispense. This ezLintFilter makes lint removal a real piece of cake, while the ezDispense automatic dispenser lets you set it and forget it for up to 31 wash cycles.Top-notch convenience at its finest.

Performance

Energy Efficient

Great at stain removal

AI Sensory Cycles

One of the first things to note is the LG WM6998HBA Washer Dryer Combos smart features and connectivity were standout elements that deserve their spotlight.

In terms of performance, the LG WM6998HBA didn’t just talk the talk; it walked the walk. The clothes came out less damp which in turn reduced the drying time. Plus, with the Wash & Dry in 2 Hours feature, I experienced a quick laundry turnaround, which is ideal for those last-minute laundry needs. Just remember that this is ideally for smaller loads that aren’t heavily soiled.

I recorded the energy consumption during various cycles and compared it to LG’s advertised specifications. The outcome was reassuring as I had tested three different types of washing/drying cycles. I had tested Normal, Heavy-Duty, and Cold Wash. Each cycle that I had run had a test strip of stains. With slight variations, the WM6998HBA constantly pulled the stains thoroughly.

The cost for the Normal wash came to about $0.09 a load using 0.177 kWh. The spin cycle had a water retention of 24.39% for the cycle which was good, as it reduced the required drying time.

I ran a test strip of stains (red wine, o.j, olive oil, gravy, and ketchup) Running test strips we can see it did a fairly good job of lifting the stains on the normal wash.

The cost for the heavy-duty wash was slightly elevated at $0.21 a load that used 0.378kWh. After the spin cycle, there was water retention of 46.61% resulting in higher drying time. The stain had lifted better than the normal wash.

For the Cold Water wash the cost came out to $0.08 a load. This cycle only used 0.163kWh. Water retention came to 20.27% which lessened the drying time for this load. Stain removal wasn’t as good as with the other cycles.

After running the Normal Wash cycle, I enabled AI to sense and program the drying time. I monitored this with how much energy was used and how much water was removed from the load. With the first cycle Utilizing AI it came out to an estimated time of 1 hr 42 min that used 1.62 kWh. With a load of approximately 20 lbs, it had only cost $0.37. The total percentage of water removed after the cycle came to 106.47% letting me know that there was a loss in fiber that had occurred.

The second test was a manual test time of 1hr 10min, just to see how it may deviate from the first AI cycle used. Total energy use was 1.87 kWh, about $0.43 for the cycle. This was a jump in cost as well as the percentage of water that was removed was down to just 92.26%.

As we can see, there are variables in energy efficiency that depend on the route you choose. I found that letting the AI sense the drying time may be longer but wiser in cost. This concluded that the LG washer-dryer combo consistently met, and occasionally surpassed, its ability to sense and effectively wash clothing while upholding its energy efficiency claims. LG’s commitment to innovation is not just about adding bells and whistles but about creating tangible benefits for users like me who are conscious of both their time and energy consumption.

Should you buy it? You don’t have much space For compact homes, this washer dryer is perfect and doesn’t sacrifice performance or features. Buy Now You want faster results or more capacity If you have the space, separates will wash and dry faster, and give you more washing capacity.

Final Thoughts The LG 5.0 cu. ft. Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA stands out for its marvelous design, smart features, and energy-conscious wash and dry cycles. The tests I ran concluded that this machine proved efficient in both wash and dry cycles, while proving adept at moving stains. If you don’t have room for a separate washer and dryer, this all-in-one machine is a high-quality alternative with low running costs. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every washer dryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning. We test with the same sets of clothes for each machine, run through a cycle on our test washing machine, so we can compare energy costs and drying performance between tumble dryers

FAQs What’s the maximum capacity of the LG 5.0 cu. ft. Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA? It will take 5.0 cu ft of washing and drying, so you can dry the same amount of wet clothes as you wash, all in one go.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Percentage water remaining normal (US) Percentage water remaining heavy duty (US) Percentage water remaining cold (US) LG 5.0 cu. ft. Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA 24.39 % 46.61 % 20.27 % ›