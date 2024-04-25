Verdict

Exceptionally well priced, the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries are quite a bit cheaper than the competition. While my high-drain test didn't reach the rated capacity of these batteries, I found that they had a big enough capacity for most jobs and retained their charge well. If you're after a set of batteries for mixed uses, these are a great choice.

High number of charge cycles

Keeps charge well

Didn't hit their full rated capacity in my tests

Type These are rechargeable NiMH AA batteries.

Cycles These batteries can be charged and discharged 1200 times.

Introduction

HiQuick might not be a brand that you recognise immediately, but it’s a name you should take notice of for its rechargeable batteries.

With the HiQuick AA 2800mAh, you get some of the best-value rechargeable batteries that I’ve seen, with low-draining and high-rated capacity.

They don’t quite have the maximum capacity as the main rivals, but if you want something cheaper than the big-name rivals, with enough power for most jobs, these are an excellent buy.

Design and Charges

Lasts for up to 1200 charges

Holds capacity well

Cheaper rechargeable batteries usually have compromises, but despite being cheaper than the Amazon Basics High Capacity Rechargeable AA 2400mAh when bought in bulk, these batteries have arguably higher specs.

Firstly, the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries are rated to last for up to 1200 charge cycles, which is considerably more than the ‘hundreds’ that Amazon’s batteries promise. That’s only just behind the 1500 cycles that the considerably more expensive GP ReCyko Pro 2000mAh AA batteries promise.

Secondly, the batteries promise to hold their charge well: 90% charge after one year, 85% after two years and 80% after three years. In comparison, Amazon’s batteries will only have a 50% charge remaining after one year, and you have to pay a lot more, such as with the GP ReCyko Pro, to get even more longevity.

Using these batteries in a touch-free bin with a motorised lid, I found that they lasted about as long as a set of alkaline batteries.

Holding a charge, as the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries do, is important if you want to use them in low-drain applications, such as remote controls, where it’s more important for the batteries to keep their charge than to be able to dish out a lot of power.

Not that the latter is necessarily a problem, as the 2800mAh rating makes these some of the highest-rated batteries available. And, while my tests didn’t achieve this rating, they’re still capable performers.

Performance

Decent capacity

Reliable performance

Good longevity

To test batteries, I use an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. After performing a full charge, I measure the initial voltage and take an average across four batteries. All NiMH rechargeable batteries should have a minimum starting voltage of 1.2V; here, I measured 1.41V, which is closer to a standard alkaline non-rechargeable battery.

Next, I take an initial capacity reading using a high-drain (600mA +/- 20%) test, which ends when the batteries reach 0.94V, and found that the batteries delivered 2321mAh of power, which is a little off the rated 2800mAh. That actually puts the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries slightly behind the Amazon Basics models, but only by just over 250mAh.

I then charged and discharged the batteries 50 times, taking a capacity reading every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, these batteries produced consistent performance, which is good to see.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want balanced performance The HiQuick AA 2800mAh rechargeable batteries have a decent capacity for bigger jobs, but keep their charge for a long time for less demanding jobs. Buy Now You should not buy if you need more power or longevity If you just need the highest capacity batteries, there are alternatives; likewise, there are options that will keep their charge for longer.

Final Thoughts Excellent all-rounders, the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries have enough capacity for more demanding, high-drain jobs but also keep a charge long enough for low-drain jobs, such as remote controls. There are batteries with higher capacities and ones that keep a charge for longer, but if you want a set of rechargeable batteries for mixed uses, these are excellent value. If you’ve got a more specific use in mind, check out my guide to the best rechargeable batteries. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

FAQs How long will the HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries last? The HiQuick AA 2800mAh batteries are rated to last for up to 1200 charges.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity HiQuick AA 2800mAh 2321 mAh ›