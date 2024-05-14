Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows Review

Cheap pillows that are good as a secondary option

By David Ludlow May 14th 2024 10:43am
Verdict

Great value, the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are very cheap. It’s nice to see that these hollow fibre pillows are machine washable and dryable. I found them a little soft for primary pillows, but they are a good choice if you want secondary pillows, either for under another pillow or as additional support when sitting up in bed.

Pros

  • Low cost
  • Machine washable
  • Good heat dissipation

Cons

  • A little soft

Key Features

  • FillingSynthetic hollow fibre provides comfort and heat dissipation.

Introduction

At just £10.99 for a two-pack, the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are just about as cheap as you can get a set of pillows.

They’re not too bad, either, although I found that they worked better as a secondary under pillow rather than a primary one.

Design and filling

  • Hollow fibre filling
  • Washable and tumble dryer safe

At this kind of price, the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are quite basic, with a standard stitched outside cover made from a mix of cotton and polyester that is not removable. As you’d expect from pillows at this price, the inside is a hollow fibre filling.

Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows side
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the cover might not be removable, the pillows are washable (40°C) and can be tumble dried low, which can also help replump them. That’s a step up from the Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows, which can’t be washed.

Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows care instructions
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On a first feel, the pillows do feel quite soft to the touch and feel as though they’d be pleasant to sleep on.

Comfort

  • Soft
  • Good heat removal

The measure of a pillow is its ability to support. To test this, I measured how high my head is from the mattress, when lying on my side. At just 6.5cm, I found that I sank too far into the pillows: typically, somewhere between 11 and 13cm is best. As such, my neck was slightly bent while sleeping, so I wouldn’t use these pillows by themselves and would prefer them as a secondary pillow, either under another pillow or as extra support when sitting up in bed.

I then measured heat retention. Putting my head on the pillow for ten minutes, I then took a thermal image every minute to see how quickly heat dissipated. Thanks to the hollow fibre filling, heat went quickly.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want cheap secondary pillows

If you want to add extra pillows for sitting up or extra height, then these are great value.

Buy Now

You should not buy if you want more support

If you sleep on one pillow and want more support, then look for a firmer alternative.

Final Thoughts

The Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are very cheap and quite basic. I didn’t find that they offered the level of support of rivals, so I wouldn’t use them as a primary pillow. If you want cheap secondary pillows, then these could be a good choice, and it’s good to see that they’re washable.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every pillow we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main pillow for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep.

We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

FAQs

Can you wash the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows?

Yes, they can be washed at 40°C and then used on the tumble dryer’s low setting.

Trusted Reviews test data

Pillow sink
Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows
6.5 cm

Full specs

UK RRP
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Washable cover
Number of layers
Layers
Pillow type
Washable inside
Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows
£10.99
B0B33WDBRT
2023
08/05/2024
Yes
1
Hollow fibre
Synthetic
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

