Great value, the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are very cheap. It’s nice to see that these hollow fibre pillows are machine washable and dryable. I found them a little soft for primary pillows, but they are a good choice if you want secondary pillows, either for under another pillow or as additional support when sitting up in bed.

Machine washable

Good heat dissipation Cons A little soft

Key Features Filling Synthetic hollow fibre provides comfort and heat dissipation.

At just £10.99 for a two-pack, the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are just about as cheap as you can get a set of pillows.

They’re not too bad, either, although I found that they worked better as a secondary under pillow rather than a primary one.

Hollow fibre filling

Washable and tumble dryer safe

At this kind of price, the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are quite basic, with a standard stitched outside cover made from a mix of cotton and polyester that is not removable. As you’d expect from pillows at this price, the inside is a hollow fibre filling.

While the cover might not be removable, the pillows are washable (40°C) and can be tumble dried low, which can also help replump them. That’s a step up from the Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows, which can’t be washed.

On a first feel, the pillows do feel quite soft to the touch and feel as though they’d be pleasant to sleep on.

Soft

Good heat removal

The measure of a pillow is its ability to support. To test this, I measured how high my head is from the mattress, when lying on my side. At just 6.5cm, I found that I sank too far into the pillows: typically, somewhere between 11 and 13cm is best. As such, my neck was slightly bent while sleeping, so I wouldn’t use these pillows by themselves and would prefer them as a secondary pillow, either under another pillow or as extra support when sitting up in bed.

I then measured heat retention. Putting my head on the pillow for ten minutes, I then took a thermal image every minute to see how quickly heat dissipated. Thanks to the hollow fibre filling, heat went quickly.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want cheap secondary pillows If you want to add extra pillows for sitting up or extra height, then these are great value. Buy Now You should not buy if you want more support If you sleep on one pillow and want more support, then look for a firmer alternative.

Final Thoughts The Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows are very cheap and quite basic. I didn’t find that they offered the level of support of rivals, so I wouldn’t use them as a primary pillow. If you want cheap secondary pillows, then these could be a good choice, and it’s good to see that they’re washable. Trusted Score

Used as our main pillow for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night's sleep. We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

FAQs Can you wash the Sapphire Collection Soft Hotel Quality Pillows? Yes, they can be washed at 40°C and then used on the tumble dryer’s low setting.

