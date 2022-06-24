Verdict

Offering great value, and with the performance to match, the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh deliver a decent power and last for ages. For anyone who wants to buy their batteries in bulk, these are a great choice, capable of powering low-drain and high-drain devices alike.

Pros Great value

Holds charge well

1000 charge cycles Cons Only available in bigger packs

Availability UK RRP: £16

Key Features Type These are AAA NiMH rechargeables.

Cycles These batteries can be recharged up to 1000 times.

Introduction

As I’ve already seen from the Amazon Basics High Capacity Rechargeable Batteries, the company has a reputation for delivering high-quality products at a low price.

The Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh do something similar: these batteries are well priced, deliver a decent level of power, and will last for up to 1000 charges. If you want to buy in bulk, they’re a brilliant choice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Charges

Last for up to 1000 charges

Will maintain 80% charge for up to two years

While being some of the cheapest batteries you can buy, particularly if you buy in bulk, the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh are an excellent choice for low-drain uses such as remote controls, and even higher-drain devices such as torches.

First up, these batteries are rated to last for 1000 charges, which is a decent run and means that you should have a set for years before having to replace them. If you require more longevity, then the Eneloop AAA batteries will last for more than 2000 charges; but they are more expensive.

Next, the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh are rated to keep 80% charge for two years, which is superb: you can charge today and have these batteries ready to go when you need them.

Performance

High capacity in my tests

Maintain capacity well

To test these batteries, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the starting voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V. The Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh measured 1.34V. Voltage drops slowly as the batteries are used.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20%, with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to measure capacity, which is rated at 800mAh. Initially, I saw a result of 844mAh, which is a cut above the rated value.

Testing the batteries for 50 charge cycles, measuring every 10 cycles, I found that this measurement was super-stable, with no drop-off in performance. That’s impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want to buy in bulk, picking up a set of reliable batteries that will hold their charge, then these are a great choice. If you need greater capacity or don’t want to buy quite so many rechargeable batteries, then you might want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Available in massive packs, with prices as low as 71p per battery, the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh are a great choice if you require a lot of batteries. Offering the ability to maintain capacity, with up to 1000 charges, these units are super-useful for everyday use items such as remote controls. In addition, their decent total capacity even makes them suitable for use in higher-drain gadgets, too. The Eneloop AAA last longer and hold their charge for longer, but they’re a lot more expensive. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data You can see a breakdown of the test data we collected reviewing the batteries and how the performed against their high capacity siblings in the table below. ‹ Battery tested capacity Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh 844 mAh Amazon Basics High Capacity Rechargeable AA 2400mAh 2677 mAh ›

Full specs You can see the Amazon Basics’ specs and how they compare to their high capacity sibling’s in the table below. ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Battery ASIN Model Number Battery type Battery technology Battery size Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh £16 Amazon 800 mAh B07NXG4NV9 Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh Rechargeable NiMH AAA ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.