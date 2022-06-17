Verdict

Offering the highest capacity of all the AAA batteries I’ve tested, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are the ultimate rechargeables for those who need power above all else. A high number of charge cycles and decent price further reinforce these units as the best option for anyone looking for powerful AAA rechargeable batteries.

Pros Very high capacities

High number of charge cycles

Well priced Cons Relatively expensive

Availability UK RRP: £9

Key Features Type These are AAA rechargeable NiMH batteries.

Cycles These batteries can be charged and drained up to 1000 times.

Introduction

While most high-power devices accept AA batteries, there are still a fair few gadget that can benefit from high-capacity AAA batteries. In those cases, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are a great choice. Well priced and offering a decent number of charges, these are the highest-capacity rechargeable AAA batteries I’ve tested.

Design and Charges

Lasts for 1000 charges

Maintains charge well

Most AAA NiMH batteries offer relatively low maximum capacities. Not so with the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh. At this level of capacity, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are super-powerful, making them a decent choice for high-drain devices, such as torches.

The batteries are built to last for 1000 cycles, which is generous. In fact, only the Eneloop AAA batteries are rated to last for a greater number of cycles, but they deliver far less capacity.

These batteries also hold up to 80% of their charge over the course of a year, so you can charge them today and use them at a later date. Again, only the Eneloop AAA batteries hold their charge for longer, making them a better option for anyone prioritising longevity over capacity.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Consistent performance

Highest-capacity batteries I’ve tested

I tested these batteries using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. Starting out, I measured the charged voltage at 1.37V. Given that the minimum should be 1.2V, that’s a good result. Voltage in NiMH cells also drops more slowly than in alkaline batteries.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to get an idea of tested capacity. Initially, I got a reading of 1050mAh, which is the highest I’ve seen.

I then performed 50 charge and drain cycles, taking capacity measurements after every 10 cycles. Although the cycles fluctuated a little, the overall measured capacity was higher than any other AAA rechargeable batteries I’ve tested.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These are a great choice for any device that needs a lot of power, from toys to torches.

Should you buy it? If you need the most power from a set of AAA rechargeable batteries, then these are the ones to buy. If you want cheaper cells, or you need batteries that will hold their charge for longer, consider alternatives.

Final Thoughts There are cheaper batteries available, alongside units that keep their charge for far longer, such as the Eneloop AAA. However, there are none that offer the capacity of the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh. If you need power for high-drain devices, then these are the batteries to buy. Trusted Score

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh 1050 mAh ›