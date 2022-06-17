 large image

Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Offering the highest capacity of all the AAA batteries I’ve tested, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are the ultimate rechargeables for those who need power above all else. A high number of charge cycles and decent price further reinforce these units as the best option for anyone looking for powerful AAA rechargeable batteries.

Pros

  • Very high capacities
  • High number of charge cycles
  • Well priced

Cons

  • Relatively expensive

Availability

  • UKRRP: £9

Key Features

  • TypeThese are AAA rechargeable NiMH batteries.
  • CyclesThese batteries can be charged and drained up to 1000 times.

Introduction

While most high-power devices accept AA batteries, there are still a fair few gadget that can benefit from high-capacity AAA batteries. In those cases, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are a great choice. Well priced and offering a decent number of charges, these are the highest-capacity rechargeable AAA batteries I’ve tested.

Design and Charges

  • Lasts for 1000 charges
  • Maintains charge well

Most AAA NiMH batteries offer relatively low maximum capacities. Not so with the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh. At this level of capacity, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh are super-powerful, making them a decent choice for high-drain devices, such as torches.

The batteries are built to last for 1000 cycles, which is generous. In fact, only the Eneloop AAA batteries are rated to last for a greater number of cycles, but they deliver far less capacity.

These batteries also hold up to 80% of their charge over the course of a year, so you can charge them today and use them at a later date. Again, only the Eneloop AAA batteries hold their charge for longer, making them a better option for anyone prioritising longevity over capacity.

Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh one battery lying down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Consistent performance
  • Highest-capacity batteries I’ve tested

I tested these batteries using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. Starting out, I measured the charged voltage at 1.37V. Given that the minimum should be 1.2V, that’s a good result. Voltage in NiMH cells also drops more slowly than in alkaline batteries.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to get an idea of tested capacity. Initially, I got a reading of 1050mAh, which is the highest I’ve seen.

I then performed 50 charge and drain cycles, taking capacity measurements after every 10 cycles. Although the cycles fluctuated a little, the overall measured capacity was higher than any other AAA rechargeable batteries I’ve tested.

Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh performance graph
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These are a great choice for any device that needs a lot of power, from toys to torches.

Should you buy it?

If you need the most power from a set of AAA rechargeable batteries, then these are the ones to buy.

If you want cheaper cells, or you need batteries that will hold their charge for longer, consider alternatives.

Final Thoughts

There are cheaper batteries available, alongside units that keep their charge for far longer, such as the Eneloop AAA. However, there are none that offer the capacity of the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh. If you need power for high-drain devices, then these are the batteries to buy.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh
1050 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh
£9
Ansmann
1100 mAh
B000WL3R5M
2021
07/06/2022
Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

