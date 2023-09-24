Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: iOS 17 hits iPhones as Google turns down Pixel Watch repairs

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for us to announce this week’s winner and loser. 

It’s been a busy week for tech news with Amazon and Microsoft both having announced major updates to their respective product lines. Bose also introduced a new series of QuietComfort headphones, while Fujifilm showcased its smallest and cutest Instax camera yet. 

Keep reading to find out why we named Apple our winner and Google our loser… 

iOS 17

Winner: Apple 

This week saw iPhone users gain access to loads of new features as iOS 17 officially rolled out across the globe. 

The latest version of the operating system was first unveiled back in June during Apple’s annual WWDC software event. We more recently saw it in action on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at the company’s Wonderlust launch event the other week. 

Major features that arrived with this update include live voicemail transcriptions, FaceTime messages, NameDrop for sharing contacts and the all-new Journal app for keeping a record of your thoughts throughout the day. 

There’s even a new Standby Mode that allows you to rotate your iPhone and transform it into a makeshift bedside smart display with a clock, photos and widgets as it’s charging. 

If you’re excited to check out any of the above, you don’t have to wait. The iPhone XR/XS and above are eligible for the update, meaning there’s no need to pick up the latest iPhone to get your hands on these features. 

Head to our guide to learn how to install iOS 17 right now. 

Apps on the Google Pixel Watch

Loser: Google 

This week’s loser is Google as the company released a statement explaining that it can’t offer repairs for broken Pixel Watch displays

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Google’s 2022 wearable (or its incoming successor, the Pixel Watch 2), you might want to think twice – especially if you consider yourself particularly accident-prone. Google has confirmed that it is unable to repair cracked or broken Pixel Watch displays. 

“At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge

Users can refer to Google’s warranty options to arrange a replacement, but this doesn’t apply to normal wear and tear, accidents, misuse, neglect, service from third-party techs and certain external causes. All of this makes qualifying for a replacement highly unlikely for anyone dealing with damages caused by knocking the watch against an object or dropping it on the floor. 

Hopefully, Google will update this policy in time for the Pixel Watch 2 launch next month.

