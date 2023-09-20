Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

5 of the biggest announcements from Amazon’s 2023 Echo and Alexa event

Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has just finished up its latest hardware event where it showcased a number of new Echo devices and Alexa enhancements.

Taking place at the brand’s huge new office in Arlington, Virginia the event played host to a look at the future of Alexa while also showcasing hardware releases for the rest of the year.

Here are six of the biggest reveals from the event, ranging from the latest Echo smart displays to Amazon’s Fire TV series

Echo Show 8

The latest Echo Show 8 device looks a little more modern than previous iterations, with a centred front camera and an edge-to-edge glass front screen. Amazon said during the launch event it has upgraded the audio, added in some spatial audio smarts and the ability to change its sound profile depending on where it’s placed in a room.

There’s a bevvy of software tweaks too. For instance, depending on where you’re standing the Echo Show 8’s home screen will change – showing more detail if you’re close, and switching to a more visual view when you’re further away.

front Echo Show 3rd Gen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Echo Show 8 (2023) will be available to pre-order from September 20 and ship in October. Prices start from $149.99.

A more conversational Alexa

Alexa needed a bit of a rethink and it certainly looks like that is coming. Demoed at the hardware event, a new feature called ‘Alexa, Let’s chat‘ lets you have more realistic conversations with the voice assistant using generative AI to build specific food recipes and detailed requests. For instance, the demo showed someone asking for a suggestion of a peanut-free recipe, with Alexa responding as to whether that was due to an allergy or simply a dislike.

Alexa is more conversational too so there’s no need to keep on saying ‘Alexa’, instead you can just keep the conversation going and Alexa will remember what you’ve been saying.

A refresh of the Fire HD 10 tablet range

The 2023 version of the Fire HD 10 packs a number of updates over its predecessor, including faster performance and an upgraded 5MP front camera. Amazon also said it is lighter and thinner than the previous model. There’s a duo of versions designed for kids too.

The Fire HD 10 is available to pre-order now for £149.99/$149.99, while the kids models are both priced at £199.99/$199.99.

Fire TV upgrades across the board

Amazon announced numerous Fire TV upgrades during the event, including a duo of streaming sticks, a smattering of software tweaks and a soundbar.

The flagship of the bunch is the $59.99 Fire Stick 4K Max, which comes with a slightly more rounded design and Wi-Fi 6E for a more robust connection for those who have a compatible router. This high-end Fire Stick also boasts the ambient experience we’ve seen on certain Fire TV sets before, showcasing art and weather information when the television is turned off.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

There’s an update to the cheaper Fire Stick 4K too ($49.99), which is now 30% more powerful and supports Wi-Fi 6. Finally, Amazon announced the $119.99 Fire TV Soundbar.

Echo Hub

Echo Hub is a new smart home controller which Amazon said will heavily undercut the competition in terms of price.

Echo Hub front on
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Meant to be the brain of your smart home, this controller supports Matter and Thread, can display multiple connected security cameras in one view and supports the Map View feature mentioned above.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

