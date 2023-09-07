Google reveals Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 a month early

Sometimes we call these sneak peaks “teasers” but in this case Google has stripped the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 right down to their birthday suits and paraded them in front of the world.

Google has released a video showing a 360-degree view of both phones while revealing the handsets will be available to pre-order right after the Made by Google launch event on October 4.

Of course, there wasn’t really that much speculation about the look of the hardware to begin with. For months we’ve been hearing changes will be minimal, but the video does confirm the the previously-leaked Porcelain version of the Pixel 8 Pro as well as a nice pink option for the standard edition – how very barbie!

The video does indicate how dinky the Pixel 8 will be compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. There have been rumours the Pixel 8 display would be smaller than its predecessor by a tenth of an inch-ish. We’ll find out for sure in less than a month from now. A second video confirms a porcelain Pixel Watch 2 strap to match the Pixel 8 Pro, but nothing really unexpected there either.

Why is Google unveiling the phones now? Well, as we said, there’s not that much mystique around the design itself. And it gives Google the chance to show off this year’s look before Apple unveils the iPhone 15 range (not that there’s expected to be much change there either!) next week.

This should also give Google more time during the in-person event at New York City to talk about what the phone actually does. How much better the cameras are, what are the fanciest software tricks enabled by the new hardware, and what the latest version of the Tensor processor is able to achieve.

Oh and the now requisite 17 hours on AI.

We jest, we jest! We’ll be covering the Pixel event with much enthusiasm, as it happens on October 4 and have all the reaction and analysis immediately thereafter.