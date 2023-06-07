How to install iOS 17 right now

Apple officially unveiled iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and it’s set to be released later this year, but what if you can’t wait that long? Here’s how you can install iOS 17 right now.

Following the announcement of the latest iOS update alongside the MacBook Air 15, the long-awaited Apple Vision Pro headset and more, Apple provided developers with an early beta version of the software in order to begin developing apps for the platform ahead of release later this year.

It essentially gives developers a way to make sure their apps run smoothly once the update drops, and it’s not meant for members of the public.

That’s not to say there won’t be an opportunity for keen Apple fans to test out the big software update ahead of release – that’ll come in the form of a Public Beta sometime in July – but the developer beta is exactly that, a beta for developers. It’ll likely be full of bugs at such an early stage and we’d only recommend installing it on a secondary device.

With that in mind, here’s how Apple developers can install iOS 17 on their iPhones right now.

What you’ll need:

A compatible iPhone (iPhone Xs or newer) running iOS 16.4 or later

An Apple Developer account

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Register as an Apple Developer. Make sure you’re signed in to your Apple ID on your iPhone. Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Beta Updates. Tap iOS 17 Developer Beta. Install the iOS 17 beta.

