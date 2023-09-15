The Pixel Watch 2 must fix a major repairability flaw

If you bought a Pixel Watch, you’d better be careful flailing your arms around because Google isn’t going to bail you out with a repair.

Pixel owners have taken to social media to complain Google won’t fix cracked or broken displays and now the Mountain View company itself has confirmed an inability, rather than an unwillingness to do so. In fact, all it offers is a chance to assess your device replacement options; provided the watch remains in warranty.

“At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge in a statement.

The hardware warranty isn’t that robust either, with Google pointing out that normal wear and tear, accidents, misuse, neglect, service from third-party techs, and external causes which Google lists as (but doesn’t limit to): “liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, exposure to excessive force, anomalies in the electrical current supplied to the Google product, and extreme thermal or environmental conditions.”

So if you hit your watch on the doorframe as you’re passing by, you’d be out of luck with the warranty, and Google couldn’t and wouldn’t fix it for you anyway. The only option through the official channels appears to be replacing the watch.

Hopefully, with the Pixel Watch 2 less than a month away, Google will make the adjustments necessary to repair their screens through the official channels and do so affordably. However, given the design looks to be more or less identical, that’s unlikely to be an option.

Apple also makes it difficult for Apple Watch owners to repair their displays, but it is available more cheaply if owners have the Apple Care Plus plan.