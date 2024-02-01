Vision Pro has 600 tailor-made apps at launch, Apple says.

Friday Feb 2 could be a momentous day in consumer technology history. Indeed, Apple would love the release of its Vision Pro to eventually be viewed as being as epochal as the iPod and iPhone arrivals of yesteryear.

While the Vision Pro requires a ginormous investment of $3,499 out of the gate, at least there will be plenty of content for those early adopters to enjoy.

Apple says there are more than 600 tailor-made apps, built specifically for the new mixed reality headset. Those are alongside more than a million compatible apps due to the opening up of iPad content from developers.

Considering much of the narrative in the build up to launch has been top streaming services like Netflix taking a wait and see attitude towards the headset – rather than launching an app to coincide with the release date – this is a significant haul.

The company refers to the “spatial apps” as ways to “transform any room into a personal theatre for sports, TV shows, and films; unlock new ways to collaborate, create, and view digital content; and transport users to stunning gameplay environments and exciting new places.”

Those apps will be enjoyable within the Vision Pro’s Infinite Campus described as “an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks. The three-dimensional user interface frees apps from the boundaries of a display so they can appear side by side at any scale.”

Apple has already announced some of the streaming services that’ll be available out of the gate, despite Netflix’s absence. They include: Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, and TikTok.

There’ll also be 200 3D movies to enjoy from some of those sources from within the Apple TV app.

The Vision Pro App Store is now live, enabling users to view previews for the experiences on the web in a new tab showcasing screenshots, so you can begin scanning here.