Apple details two big Vision Pro features, drops streaming apps

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders begin in the United States this Friday and Apple is preparing for the launch by disclosing some of the apps and services early adopters can enjoy out of the gate.

The company has published a blog post detailing the streaming apps that’ll be available and the 150 3D movies from providers like Disney+, as well as fleshing out details on the headset’s Travel mode and Guest modes. Apple’s post offers new insight into the $3,499 headset dubbed Apple’s most important product since the iPhone.

Guest mode is significant as it’ll allow others to sample the heady delights of the Vision Pro without compromising any of the personal data.

In the release, Apple said: “Guest User to share specific apps and experiences with family and friends, such as Photos or Safari.”

There are caveats if you’re willing to lend the device to friends, but only if they go digging through the settings. Otherwise, you’ll mostly be covered.

In the small print, Apple adds that when “Settings is open, guests may access some app content, such as large photo attachments, in Messages. A user’s Apple ID settings, Optic ID, passcode, passwords, Apple Pay, Persona, and health data will be restricted while Guest User is enabled.”

In terms of the Travel mode, Apple says “users can enable Travel Mode to stabilize visuals for use on planes.” We’ve seen marketing materials from Apple that shows Vision Pro in use on a plane, but this gives us an insight into what’ll be different when the mode is available and why it’s necessary.

The post also reveals which of the main streaming services will be available within Vision Pro, including: Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok.

There’ll also be 150 3D movies available from the world’s top studios. They include: Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

