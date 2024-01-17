Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix snubs Apple Vision Pro app, guides users to Safari

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has dealt a blow to Apple ahead of the Vision Pro pre-order window by snubbing the chance to launch a dedicated version of its streaming app out of the gate.

While Apple revealed in a blog post yesterday a number of the streaming apps that have signed on for Vision Pro, Netflix was conspicuous by it absence.

Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is reporting Netflix “is not planning a visionOS app” and nor will it enable the standard iPad app to run as an alternative. Instead, Gurman reports, Netflix plans to direct users towards using Safari where the Netflix library can be enjoyed in-browser.

This doesn’t appear to be a permanent snub, according to the report, with Netflix perhaps waiting to see the reception afforded to the headset before rushing an app out and spending considerable amounts of money on its development. Netflix does have an app for the Meta Quest range but hasn’t done a great job of keeping it updated, for example.

Netflix confirmed the report with a statement: “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Mac.”

Netflix’s attitude towards the Vision Pro headset differs from a number of the main streaming services, including some of Apple’s key rivals in the space. Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, and TikTok, will all be available at launch.

There’ll also be 150 3D movies available from the world’s top studios within apps like Disney+. They include Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

